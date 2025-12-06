Former Candidate Bill Reicherter Endorses Maria Zack for Florida House District 90

Reicherter said, "Voters should pick Maria Zack. We need a leader in Tallahassee who can get the job done. Rob Long is wrong for District 90." Post this

"After spending the past few weeks listening to voters, I can see clearly that Rob Long's priorities do not reflect the values or needs of our community," Reicherter said, "Voters should pick Maria Zack. We need a leader in Tallahassee who can get the job done. Rob Long is wrong for District 90."

Reicherter said he has serious concerns about the priorities and past performance of Rob Long, pointing specifically to Long's record on the Delray Beach City Commission.

"Rob Long's misplaced priorities simply fail to support public safety," Reicherter added. "Earlier this year, the City of Delray Beach was forced to declare an impasse over police contract negotiation. While Delray Beach was losing 22 police officers and a police chief, Long focused his time and taxpayer money on symbolic activism like maintaining LGBTQ+ rainbow sidewalks instead of reducing taxes and supporting law enforcement. That is not leadership."

(Reference: Delray Beach PD attrition reporting – BocaPost: "Essentially Defunding Police Force")

Reicherter concluded his endorsement with a firm message to voters:

"The voters deserve and need Maria Zack."

Zack responded that Reicherter's support underscores the growing consensus in District 90.

"People across District 90 are learning the truth about where Rob Long stands on policy, and it's not good for Palm Beach County," Zack said. "Bill's endorsement shows that voters want experience, transparency, and real accountability — not political stunts. I will continue fighting for audits, constitutional adherence, and responsible, taxpayer-first governance."

Palm Beach County Republican Chairman Carl Cascio also issued a strong statement underscoring the importance of Reicherter's endorsement.

"District 90 cannot afford more waste, distractions, or failed priorities," Cascio said. "While public safety was collapsing in Delray, Rob Long put his energy into identity politics and street symbolism. Maria Zack brings competence, integrity, and a commitment to good governance. She is the clear choice for District 90."

