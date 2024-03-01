Former Chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association, Andrew A. Chirls, Joins Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld

I look forward to practicing law with a team of sophisticated and energetic attorneys, working on complex cases, who genuinely care about what they do. Post this

"We are excited to welcome Andy to RCCB," stated RCCB Litigation Chair Barry L. Cohen. "His experience and dedication to serving clients align perfectly with our firm's values. Andy's addition reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and assisting our clients in achieving favorable outcomes."

Mr. Chirls' impressive track record includes representing the AHP Settlement Trust in administering a $4.3 billion class settlement from the marketing of the diet drug Fen Phen. He has also handled high-profile cases involving the first AIDS/HIV discrimination jury trial in Pennsylvania and large-scale exposure to toxic metals. Additionally, Mr. Chirls was appointed by the United States District Court in Philadelphia to oversee and resolve discovery disputes in the Zoloft Birth Defects national multi-district litigation.

"I am excited to join such a well-regarded firm," said Mr. Chirls, Senior Counsel. "One of the things that attracted me to RCCB is how closely knit the team is. In my practice, I have always helped to solve a problem for my clients, and in turn, formed lasting relationships. I look forward to practicing law with a team of sophisticated and energetic attorneys, working on complex cases, who genuinely care about what they do."

A graduate of the University of California (Boalt Hall) School of Law, Mr. Chirls' legal acumen was honed during his tenure as a clerk for the U.S. District Court in New Jersey. He subsequently spent 25 years at Wolf, Block, Schorr & Solis-Cohen, where he rose to become a partner and gained extensive experience in litigating complex cases. Most recently, he was a partner at Fineman, Krekstein & Harris.

Mr. Chirls has made significant contributions to the legal profession and the community at large. He previously served as Chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association and held leadership roles in various organizations, including the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations, Lambda Legal and BalletX.

Among his many accolades, Mr. Chirls has been honored with the International Human Rights Award from the Philadelphia Bar Association, the Michael Greenberg Community Service Award from Gay and Lesbian Lawyers of Philadelphia and the Jewish Social Policy Action Network Social Justice Award.

In addition to his highly respected legal practice, Mr. Chirls is a sought-after speaker and author, having contributed to various legal publications and served on CLE faculties for several prestigious institutions, including the Pennsylvania Bar Institute, Georgetown University and the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association.

