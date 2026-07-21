Former CIA Executive Kevin Higgins Joins Buchanan & Edwards (BE) Board of Directors

Veteran intelligence and business leader brings decades of strategic leadership and national security expertise to support BE's continued growth and mission success.

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buchanan & Edwards (BE) and its wholly owned subsidiary, RenXTech, trusted providers of mission-critical technology and highly specialized cyber, intelligence, and operational talent, announced today the appointment of Kevin L. Higgins to the BE Board of Directors.

Higgins brings more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning the intelligence community, national security, and private industry. He is the founder of KSTK Enterprises and serves as a strategic advisor to private equity and venture capital firms on investments and mergers and acquisitions within the government contracting, defense, and national security sectors.

Prior to founding KSTK Enterprises, Higgins concluded a distinguished 30-year career with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where he served in numerous senior executive leadership roles, including Chief of Staff to the Director of the CIA, Assistant Director for Africa, Chief of Operations of the Counterterrorism Center, and four foreign tours as Chief of Station. Throughout his career, he led large, globally dispersed organizations, managed multi-billion-dollar budgets, and advised senior U.S. government leaders on some of the nation's most significant security challenges.

"Kevin's exceptional leadership experience, strategic insight, and deep understanding of the national security landscape make him an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors," said Brian Karlisch, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "As we continue to strengthen our capabilities and pursue thoughtful, mission-aligned growth, Kevin's perspective and guidance will be invaluable in helping shape the future of our company."

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Higgins. "BE and RenXTech have built an impressive reputation for pairing innovative technology with highly specialized talent, and I look forward to supporting the leadership team as they continue driving growth, advancing capabilities, and delivering meaningful outcomes for customers."

Higgins currently serves on several corporate and nonprofit boards in the national security space, including the advisory board of the International Spy Museum. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Grambling State University and a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National War College.

"Kevin's career exemplifies the leadership, integrity, and mission focus that define BE and RenXTech," added Chris Bellios, CEO of BE. "His experience operating at the highest levels of government and business will further strengthen our Board as we continue supporting our nation's most critical missions."

About BE and RenXTech

BE and RenXTech are trusted providers of mission-critical technology and specialized cyber, intelligence, and operational expertise to federal civilian, defense, and national security customers. For more than 25 years, we have combined innovative technology with exceptional talent to strengthen readiness, modernize ope

Media Contact

Scott King, Buchanan & Edwards (BE), 1 703-535-5511, [email protected], www.teambe.us

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