Former Conrail president and chief operating officer Tim Tierney joins HNTB

Tierney worked for more than 40 years at Conrail, a former class 1 railroad and major provider of transportation and freight rail services, created in 1976 to revitalize rail service in the Northeast and Midwest. Over the course of his career, he worked in various supervisory and management positions across the Conrail system, advancing through roles with progressively more responsibility. In 2017, after a nearly two decades of success as chief engineer, he became president and chief operating officer, a role that included responsibility for all rail operations, dispatching, engineering, mechanical and customer service.

In addition to his extensive experience in railroad operations, Tierney is highly knowledgeable in contract management, freight logistics, and Federal Railway Administration requirements and operational compliance, and has been involved in grant writing for federally funded projects.

Tierney is a licensed professional engineer in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Norwich University and a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

