Former D.C. United Head Athletic Trainer Response Statement: Reade Whitney says he was "photobombing" a staff photo with the Circle Game, not making a racist sign

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reade Whitney, former D.C. United Head Athletic Trainer, is now responding to D.C. United's public and immediate termination of his employment on July 21, 2023, for supposedly making a "discriminatory hand gesture" in a staff photo and engaging in "acts" of "racism, homophobia, misogyny, or discrimination of any kind." Whitney flatly denies those accusations. Whitney says he was only "photobombing" the staff photo with the Circle Game hand gesture.
Whitney explains, "I made an upside down 'OK' below my waist to jokingly photobomb a staff photo with the Circle Game hand gesture. The Circle Game is a friendly game that I and others at D.C. United (and other teams) sometimes play. The accusations made about me are false and hurtful to me and my family. I wish this had not happened, and I was back doing what I love – treating athletes and working with MLS players and staff."
Whitney says he will continue to defend his actions and name. In the meantime, he and his supporters, both within and outside the MLS community, would like to correct the record so that Whitney can return to his hard-earned career, where he is respected for his expertise and high level of care.
