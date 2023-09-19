Former D.C. United Head Athletic Trainer Response Statement: Reade Whitney says he was "photobombing" a staff photo with the Circle Game, not making a racist sign

Reade Whitney, former D.C. United Head Athletic Trainer, is now responding to D.C. United's public and immediate termination of his employment on July 21, 2023, for supposedly making a "discriminatory hand gesture" in a staff photo and engaging in "acts" of "racism, homophobia, misogyny, or discrimination of any kind." Whitney flatly denies those accusations. Whitney says he was only "photobombing" the staff photo with the Circle Game hand gesture.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reade Whitney, former D.C. United Head Athletic Trainer, is now responding to D.C. United's public and immediate termination of his employment on July 21, 2023, for supposedly making a "discriminatory hand gesture" in a staff photo and engaging in "acts" of "racism, homophobia, misogyny, or discrimination of any kind." Whitney flatly denies those accusations. Whitney says he was only "photobombing" the staff photo with the Circle Game hand gesture.