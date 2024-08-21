Former Deputy Commissioner of New York State DMV Joins FaceTec

Owen's experience on the front lines fighting complex identity theft cases and his work with identity issuers will allow FaceTec to tailor our software to help solve these problems in the U.S. and abroad. Post this

Owen is also "Professor McShane," teaching biometrics, identity theft, and cybersecurity at SUNY's College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity in Albany, New York.

"I've watched the use of biometrics grow into a powerful tool for our communities," Owen said. "During my career, I have had the opportunity to work with motor vehicle, state police, and highway patrol agencies across North America and have watched the many types and complexities of criminal activity evolve. In the post-COVID world, fraudsters are targeting identities at an unprecedented rate, and I believe the use of Liveness-proven biometrics is one of the most effective ways to stop the crime and allow legitimate transactions."

As Vice President of Government Relations for FaceTec, Owen will manage ties with identity issuing authorities, law enforcement agencies, standards bodies, and commercial entities that support government security and identity solutions.

"Owen's experience on the front lines fighting complex identity theft cases and his work with identity issuers will allow FaceTec to tailor our software to help solve these specific problems in the U.S. and abroad," said Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO. "We are elated to announce Owen is now a key player on our dream team of biometrics experts working to continue to expand the global deployment of our 3D Face Verification software suite."

FaceTec's growth and scale is the result of its intense commitment to innovation. Its biometric software generates unphishable 3D FaceMaps using the standard 2D cameras ubiquitous in smart devices, and achieves world-leading face-matching accuracy and Liveness security.

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents. FaceTec is relied upon by many of the world's leading organizations in high-risk/high-value environments, including IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain/cryptocurrency, online dating, and much more.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps® from standard 2D cameras

$600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at dev.facetec.com.

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the United States with staff in the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D Liveness and Face Verification software, providing over 2.7 billion 3D Liveness Checks annually, bringing a much higher level of security to remote identity proofing. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, know-your-customer, and age estimation technology biometrically bind the unique, live, 3D user to their account, anchoring a secure chain of trust for access to mobile and web applications.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected]

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

