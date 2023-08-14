Former Disney Stores president and LGBTQ+ leader Jim Fielding unveils new book 'ALL PRIDE, NO EGO' (Wiley, Aug. 15)

In a new book by former Disney Stores president Jim Fielding (ALL PRIDE, NO EGO: A Queer Executive's Journey to Living and Leading Authentically; Wiley, Aug. 15, 2023), this out-and-proud LGBTQ+ leader shares an inspirational story of a life and career that has spanned senior roles at Disney, DreamWorks, Twentieth Century Fox, with true wisdom and actionable leadership lessons.
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bring your whole self to work. It's the mantra of today's leaders who encourage individuals at every level to show up authentically as themselves. And when it comes to today's social movements, there is no substitute for leading by example. But it hasn't always been this way. With mounting challenges to basic human rights and freedoms among the LGBTQ+ community and other marginalized groups, leading with transparency is more critical than ever.
In a new book by former Disney Stores president Jim Fielding (ALL PRIDE, NO EGO: A Queer Executive's Journey to Living and Leading Authentically; Wiley, August 15, 2023), , this out-and-proud LGBTQ+ executive and corporate leader shares an inspirational story of a life and career that has spanned top global retailers to senior leadership roles at Disney, DreamWorks, Twentieth Century Fox, and other media organizations. Jim shares his journey from conservative Midwestern roots and a lovingly imperfect family to higher education, travel, advocacy, and ultimately learning to own his truth. His personal evolution empowered him to see the world through a decidedly different lens.
In his debut book, Jim reveals 10 actionable leadership lessons from his remarkable journey, such as:
- Control the Controllable (but leave space for the possible)
- Build High-Performing Teams – and cultures of excellence
- Be a Lifelong Learner (stay constantly curious)
- Understand why Selfish is not a bad word – and the power of putting yourself first
- Find and Embrace All Your Families (especially the ones you choose)
With a call-to-action for authentic servant leadership, All Pride, No Ego is a practical, strategic guide for managers, directors, and leaders of all levels, inspiring all to bring out the best in ourselves and our communities.
About the Author
Jim Fielding is a partner at Archer Gray, and president of its Co-Lab Division. A retail and media industry veteran, Jim served as president of Disney Stores Worldwide, and led global consumer experiences at DreamWorks and Twentieth Century Fox. His early career experience included top global brands, from The Gap to Lands' End. Jim later served as CEO of Claire's Stores, Inc. He is author of ALL PRIDE, NO EGO: A Queer Executive's Journey to Living and Leading Authentically (Wiley, August 15, 2023). Jim's expertise combines storytelling, product innovation, merchandising, and consumer experiences. He is an active community leader and philanthropist, a founder of the Queer Philanthropy Circle, and serves on the board of directors for the Indiana University Foundation. Jim has served as an executive-in-residence for IU's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and a board member for GLSEN, Make-A-Wish International, and American Red Cross. He is based in Atlanta, GA and Northport, MI.
