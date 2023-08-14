Former Disney Stores president and LGBTQ+ leader Jim Fielding unveils new book 'ALL PRIDE, NO EGO' (Wiley, Aug. 15)

"Any leader can build a more inclusive, high-performance culture," remarks Jim Fielding. "Embrace diversity to create a sense of safety and belonging. And own your authentic story, allowing spirited, productive, and healthy discussions to shape your brand of excellence." Tweet this

In his debut book, Jim reveals 10 actionable leadership lessons from his remarkable journey, such as:

Control the Controllable (but leave space for the possible)

Build High-Performing Teams – and cultures of excellence

Be a Lifelong Learner (stay constantly curious)

Understand why Selfish is not a bad word – and the power of putting yourself first

Find and Embrace All Your Families (especially the ones you choose)



With a call-to-action for authentic servant leadership, All Pride, No Ego is a practical, strategic guide for managers, directors, and leaders of all levels, inspiring all to bring out the best in ourselves and our communities.

About the Author

Jim Fielding is a partner at Archer Gray, and president of its Co-Lab Division. A retail and media industry veteran, Jim served as president of Disney Stores Worldwide, and led global consumer experiences at DreamWorks and Twentieth Century Fox. His early career experience included top global brands, from The Gap to Lands' End. Jim later served as CEO of Claire's Stores, Inc. He is author of ALL PRIDE, NO EGO: A Queer Executive's Journey to Living and Leading Authentically (Wiley, August 15, 2023). Jim's expertise combines storytelling, product innovation, merchandising, and consumer experiences. He is an active community leader and philanthropist, a founder of the Queer Philanthropy Circle, and serves on the board of directors for the Indiana University Foundation. Jim has served as an executive-in-residence for IU's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and a board member for GLSEN, Make-A-Wish International, and American Red Cross. He is based in Atlanta, GA and Northport, MI.

