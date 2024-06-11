Former Disney Video Game Designer Launches Revolutionary Retro Racer "Parking Garage Rally Circuit" Demo During Steam Next Fest

Timothy (Walaber) FitzRandolph's retro arcade racer is a drifting love letter to late 90's driving games

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Former Disney game creator Timothy FitzRandolph, designer of the Jelly Car series and top-selling Where's My Water? announced the release of a demo for his newest game, Parking Garage Rally Circuit to be featured in Steam Next Fest. The demo gives players a satisfying sample featuring two classes of cars, two tracks, multiplayer, two original songs from The Holophonics, and leaderboards packed with times to challenge. The full game is to be released later this year.

Parking Garage Rally Circuit offers players precision driving with tight simple controls and arcade physics, all in a nostalgic presentation. The racing style is a hybrid of Rally and circuit racing. From rally, it draws the jumps and "one racer at a time against the clock" time-trial format. However, the tracks are like circuit racing, with each race consisting of multiple laps around the same track but with a twist, the tracks are formed from parking garages in cities spanning the globe. Intentionally designed to look and feel like a long-ago Sega Saturn game, with low-resolution, low-poly, and chunky textures, this retro homage extends to the audio, simple interface, and streamlined game scope.

"I am among the first generation to grow up surrounded by computers and video games. Elementary school was Atari 2600, NES, middle school was Genesis, SNES, high school was PS1, Saturn, and N64, and college was PS2, GameCube, and Dreamcast," said FitzRandolph. "I have many great memories playing games from those consoles. Something about the concept of rally racing in parking garages feels like a Sega first-party arcade game to me, so visualizing the game as a Sega Saturn game just made perfect sense to me and gave me a fun visual target to strive for based on the unique quirks of that system."

Join the race during Steam Next Fest (June 10-17)! Parking Garage Rally Circuit Demo is out now and players can Wishlist the full game to be released later this year. To learn more join the official Discord, visit the official website, YouTube, Twitch, or X for more information.

Media Contact

Tim FitzRandolph, Walaber Entertainment, 1 818-731-4179, [email protected], https://www.walaber.com/

Jeff Nuzzi, Like Pizza Studios, 1 626-676-5055, [email protected], https://www.likepizza.com

SOURCE Walaber Entertainment