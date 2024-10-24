Former Dubai Radio Presenter Rakesh Thomas Climbs to Success in the U.S. Real Estate Scene

From the airwaves of Dubai to the competitive real estate arena in Portland, USA, Rakesh Thomas is back in the spotlight—now on a global level. After over 15 years in Dubai as a beloved radio host, Rakesh has recently received the esteemed 'Rising Star Award' from the Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors (PMAR) for his stellar performance in the U.S. real estate market. In just 11 months, Rakesh has successfully closed close to $10 million in sales and achieved a perfect record of 100% 5-star reviews from his clients. This significant accomplishment marks a broader transformation in his career from radio presenter to becoming one of Oregon's most promising real estate agents.

Dubai/Portland, Oregon – From the airwaves of Dubai to the competitive real estate arena in Portland, USA, Rakesh Thomas is back in the spotlight—now on a global level. After over 15 years in Dubai as a beloved radio host, Rakesh has recently received the esteemed 'Rising Star Award' from the Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors (PMAR) for his stellar performance in the U.S. real estate market.

In just 11 months, Rakesh has successfully closed close to $10 million in sales and achieved a perfect record of 100% 5-star reviews from his clients. This significant accomplishment marks a broader transformation in his career from radio presenter to becoming one of Oregon's most promising real estate agents.

From Dubai Radio to U.S. Real Estate: An Inspiring Journey

Rakesh initially rose to fame in Dubai through the popular radio show Duckworth, Daisy, and Rakesh, engaging thousands of listeners with his wit, charisma, and dynamic conversations. He later served as the street team presenter for Virgin Radio Dubai, delivering live experiences to fans throughout the city.

Rakesh's entrepreneurial spirit also led him to establish Visit Kerala, a company recognized for featuring social media star Khalid Al Ameri in Kerala, highlighting the region's charm to a broader audience. Sadly, the pandemic necessitated the closure of the business, but Rakesh's talent for connecting people and narrating stories remained integral to his endeavors.

"My experiences in Dubai, both on-air and in business, have equipped me to connect with individuals from diverse backgrounds. These skills have facilitated a seamless transition into real estate," Rakesh explains.

A Global Citizen with Local Focus

Now residing in Portland, Oregon, Rakesh leverages his international experience—having traveled to 30 countries and mastered six languages—to assist clients in Oregon's varied real estate market. His capability to communicate with international buyers, especially from the Middle East and South Asia, distinguishes him in the market.

"In both radio and real estate, it's all about connection. Whether engaging with listeners on the air or helping a family discover their dream home, it's fundamentally about trust and fostering meaningful relationships," Rakesh states. "I'm deeply appreciative of my journey from Dubai to Oregon and am eager for what lies ahead."

Recognition and Future Aspirations

The PMAR Rising Star Award acknowledges Rakesh's dedication, strong work ethic, and distinctive ability to connect with clients. Each year, this award is granted to one agent who demonstrates exceptional promise, leadership, and service.

Rakesh now aims to expand his expertise into the luxury market, focusing particularly on international buyers. His objective is to continue building a global network that reflects his diverse experiences.

"Real estate transcends mere property transactions—it's about guiding people in the next phase of their lives," Rakesh shares. "I'm thrilled to keep evolving, representing Dubai's vibrant spirit, and helping my clients realize their dreams."

About Rakesh Thomas

Rakesh Thomas dedicated over 15 years to being a renowned radio presenter in Dubai, participating in shows like Duckworth, Daisy, and Rakesh, in addition to his role as a street team presenter for Virgin Radio Dubai. He founded Visit Kerala, a travel business celebrated for bringing Khalid Al Ameri to the area. Currently, Rakesh is with Opt Real Estate in Portland, Oregon, where he specializes in finding homes for clients with a distinctive global perspective. He has generated nearly $8 million in real estate sales within just 11 months and received the PMAR Rising Star Award for 2024.

For further information or interview requests, please contact:

Rakesh Thomas

Phone: +1 (971) 500- 2034

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rakesh Thomas Real Estate