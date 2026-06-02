Former FBI Chief Information Officer Jeff Bauerlein Joins Avint as Chief Strategy Officer

Bauerlein joins Avint at a pivotal time as the company continues investing heavily in AI-enabled cybersecurity automation, advanced vulnerability management, continuous monitoring, Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) modernization and enterprise cyber operations. Post this

"Jeff is an exceptional leader with a rare combination of operational depth, strategic vision and mission understanding," said Marcie Nagel, CEO of Avint. "His experience leading enterprise technology modernization and cybersecurity initiatives at one of the world's most complex and mission-critical organizations aligns directly with where Avint is headed as we continue scaling our advanced cyber, AI and modernization capabilities."

During his tenure as FBI CIO, Bauerlein oversaw enterprise technology strategy and modernization efforts supporting mission operations across the Bureau while helping guide over $1 billion in IT investments. He also led initiatives focused on cybersecurity modernization, AI governance, cloud transformation, agile delivery, enterprise mobility and Zero Trust implementation.

Prior to serving as CIO, Bauerlein held multiple senior executive leadership positions within the FBI, including Deputy Assistant Director for Infrastructure and Operations and Chief Enterprise Architect, where he led large-scale operational, cloud and infrastructure modernization initiatives supporting thousands of users and mission systems globally.

"Avint has built an impressive reputation for delivering high-impact cybersecurity and modernization solutions across the federal market," said Bauerlein. "I'm excited to join a company that combines deep technical expertise with a mission-first culture and a strong commitment to innovation, operational excellence and customer success."

Bauerlein joins Avint at a pivotal time as the company continues investing heavily in AI-enabled cybersecurity automation, advanced vulnerability management, continuous monitoring, Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) modernization and enterprise cyber operations.

"Jeff's leadership will accelerate our ability to deliver innovative cybersecurity, modernization and AI-driven solutions that help our customers achieve their missions," added Nagel. "His experience leading enterprise transformation at the highest levels of government will strengthen our ability to solve complex challenges, drive measurable outcomes and create lasting value for the agencies we serve."

About Avint

Avint LLC is a cybersecurity, digital transformation and mission support company delivering innovative solutions to federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. Avint specializes in cybersecurity operations, Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC), Zero Trust, cloud modernization, vulnerability management, ISSO support services, AI-enabled cyber automation and enterprise IT modernization. Avint is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Media Contact

Kyle Reynolds, Avint LLC, 1 7034385032, [email protected], www.avintllc.com

SOURCE Avint LLC