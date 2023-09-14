Former Federal Transit Administration Regional Administrator Stephen Goodman joins HNTB as national transit and rail practice consultant

"I am grateful that Stephen is with us at HNTB," said Ronnie Hakim, HNTB's national transit and rail market sector leader and senior vice president. "His work and leadership experience with the federal government and transportation agencies will bring tremendous value to our clients." Tweet this

As regional administrator and senior executive with the FTA, Goodman oversaw a large portfolio of federally funded transit and transportation projects valued at more than $50 billion, including development of significant aspects of the Gateway Program, one of the most important and urgent infrastructure programs in the world. Goodman was responsible for overseeing the completion of the first phase of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Second Avenue Subway and most recently the Grand Central Madison project. Prior to his role as regional administrator, Goodman led federal support through the FTA for the recovery efforts following both Hurricane Sandy and 9/11. He served as director of the Hurricane Sandy Recovery Office, providing technical support and coordination of more than $10 billion in federal emergency funding. Prior to that, he served as director of FTA's Lower Manhattan Recovery Office charged with administering more than $4.5 billion in recovery funds to support the rebuilding of transportation infrastructure in the wake of the tragic events of 9/11.

Before joining the FTA, Goodman spent two decades overseeing large-scale projects at the Federal Aviation Administration including responsibility for defining requirements for facility and equipment investments at some of the nation's largest airports.

Goodman received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Manhattan College and is a licensed professional engineer.

