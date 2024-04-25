Former Football Standout Jonathan Watts Launches RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour in Saginaw

With over a decade of experience both playing and coaching, Watts is looking forward to giving back to the youth in his community

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saginaw's's youth sports scene is about to get a major boost with the launch of RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour. Jonathan Watts, a seasoned football player with 17 years of experience, is drawing upon his extensive background in the sport and is eager to impart his knowledge and passion for football to the youth of his community. RISE Flag Football, designed to foster a love for the game while instilling essential life skills, is poised to become a beacon of athletic and personal development for the community's youth.

Watts' journey in football began at the youth level and took him to Alabama State University, and eventually leading him to transfer to Georgia Southern University to further hone his craft. Not content with domestic competition alone, Watts ventured overseas to Amsterdam, where he continued to play in the European NFL and develop his game with the Amsterdam Admirals.

"I'm thrilled to bring RISE flag football to the Saginaw community," said Watts. "Football has been a significant part of my life, and I'm passionate about passing on my knowledge and love for the game to the next generation. I believe that through dedication and teamwork, we can help shape the future leaders of our community."

More than just a sports league, this initiative aims to provide a nurturing environment for young athletes to not only grasp the fundamentals of flag football but also cultivate crucial traits such as leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Flag Football League in the Fort Worth area. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane.

RISE Flag Football League will provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential in MARKET, but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.

The league started the new year with much to be proud of. The league saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2023, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 25,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing 75 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.

For more information on registration, league details, and how to get involved, click HERE.

Media Contact

Julie Green, RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour, 1 9199068592, [email protected], uariseflag.com

SOURCE RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour