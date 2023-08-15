Former Gaming Entrepreneur Now Holding Mental Health to a Higher Standard with Launch of Glimmer

"In my time working in the video game industry, I didn't have to look far to see that mental health challenges were being battled all around me," says Menashe Kestenbaum, founder and CEO of Glimmer. Tweet this

Glimmer holds therapy to a higher standard by using data to accurately match therapists with clients based on compatibility and trust. So rather than being a process of trial and error, Glimmer provides personalised and effective treatment from the outset by:

Smartly matching patients with therapists rather than leaving it to chance.

Ensuring that each step of the healing journey was measured and progress was meticulously tracked.

Providing quality assurance for patients and empowering them to make informed decisions about their recovery.

Glimmer's advisors consists of psychologists, therapists and social workers across Canada and the U.S, including:

Dr. Arjun Nanda , advisor at Glimmer, is a psychiatrist, double board-certified in General and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. He specializes in working with marginalized individuals and families, and works in settings that serve as a safety net for the community. He is also deeply passionate about spirituality, psychedelics, and leveraging technology to improve quality of life. He attended medical school at St. George's University, completed residency training in General Psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University (Metrohealth Medical Center), and completed a fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Southern California , where he served as chief fellow. He has peer-reviewed publications in the domain of perinatal psychiatry, and he has presented at numerous international conferences, focusing on the intersections of mental health and virtual reality, yoga, mindfulness, and consultation-liaison.

For more information, visit https://www.glim.mr/therapeutic-team.

About Glimmer

Glimmer is more than just a company; it's a movement, a revolution in the way we approach mental health care. We stand by the conviction that every individual deserves the chance to seek help, to be supported, and to heal. Together, we can create a world where mental health is a priority, where the stigma dissipates, and where hope and healing reign supreme.

