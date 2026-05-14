Former head of Nevada Equal Rights Commission joins Paul Padda Law as Director of Community Affairs

"Kara brings an exceptional depth of experience in civil rights enforcement, public service, and community engagement," said Paul Padda, Managing Attorney of the firm. "Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing the law firm's mission of justice and building bridges to the larger community." Post this

After obtaining her juris doctorate degree from Loyola, she was appointed Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary to California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger where she handled a wide variety of critical legal matters for the governor's office.

After relocating to Las Vegas, Jenkins worked with Access to Healthcare Network, helping connect underserved populations—including immigrant families—to critical healthcare resources. Her passion for public service led to her appointment by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval as Ombudsman, where she mediated disputes between homeowners and homeowners' associations across Nevada.

Jenkins was later appointed to Administrator of the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, overseeing statewide enforcement of anti-discrimination laws in employment, housing, and public accommodations. In this role, she managed investigative and enforcement teams and worked to resolve complex civil rights complaints. She continued her service under Governor Steve Sisolak and contributed to statewide policy efforts as a member of the Governor's Task Force on Sexual Harassment, led by Attorney General Aaron Ford.

In 2024, Jenkins founded Simply the Best Consulting, advising on workplace engagement and solutions. That same year, she also ran for Mayor of Las Vegas and made an impressive showing in that election.

Jenkins is an alumna of the Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, where she earned an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership, and has served on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights for Nevada as well as the Epilepsy Foundation Board, where she led trainings empowering individuals with disabilities to advocate for their rights.

In her new role at Paul Padda Law, Jenkins will lead initiatives that strengthen connections between the firm and the communities it serves, while supporting litigation efforts focused on workplace justice and civil rights.

"Kara brings an exceptional depth of experience in civil rights enforcement, public service, and community engagement," said Paul Padda, Managing Attorney of the firm. "Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing the law firm's mission of justice and building bridges to the larger community."

Media Contact

Mike Watkins, ADTACK Creative, 1 7022708772, [email protected], adtack.com

SOURCE Paul Padda Law