Former Hearth Inc. Chief Program Officer Appointed Executive Director of The Atrium at Veronica Drive Memory Care Assisted Living Community

"Dementia is not only an area where I have extensive professional expertise but also a condition that has profoundly impacted me on a personal level," said Rich. "I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to work directly with our residents and their families, providing resources and support to make their journey with dementia more manageable."

Rich has over 15 years of experience managing human services organizations and assisted living communities. Most recently, she served as chief program officer for Hearth Inc. in Boston where she oversaw seven senior living communities. For the Seven Hill's Foundation in Dorchester, she oversaw the operational, financial and administrative operations of four residential programs.

She has a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's in counseling psychology from Assumption University.

"Casi is incredibly passionate about providing the best care and experiences for those with dementia and has the operational expertise to maintain our high standards," said Rose Thomason, regional director of operations for Benchmark. "We are excited to have her unique combination of professional and personal experience at our North Shore community."

The Atrium at Veronica Drive is an assisted living with memory care community that has served the North Shore region for over 24 years. They offer carefully created, newly renovated living environments and unique opportunities for residents to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication, empathy and more. The community's many neighborhoods offer the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities, such as a secure courtyard offering outdoor dining, walking path and a gazebo, on-site physical therapy and other supportive healthcare services and a beauty salon provide familiarity and promote wellness.

For more information, visit AtriumAtVeronicaDrive.com.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

