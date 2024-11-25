Former Hospice Chaplain Shares Spiritual Insight and Experiences with Those Who Have Passed On

"Personal experiences, testimonials from hospice patients and their families." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Voyles said, "Personal experiences, testimonials from hospice patients and their families."

Patsy Voyles grew up on a 170-acre farm in rural Abbeville County, South Carolina, with her father, mother and two sisters. For thirty years, she has worked in many aspects of ministry as a Hospice Chaplain, Clinical Chaplain, in both general and psychiatric hospitals in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. Voyles also worked in assisted living and memory care facilities, group homes and as a community center activities coordinator. She was a radio disc jockey, "Chaplain on the Air" on Sunday mornings and served as staff in a variety of churches. Voyles was employed as a private investigator for 12 years through the North Carolina Private Protective Services Board. Her volunteer work includes providing spiritual services and counseling in substance abuse rehabilitation, N.C. prison system and Veterans hospital. An ordained minister, Voyles holds a Master of Divinity from Southeastern Theological Seminary with a certification in Clinical Pastoral Education. Voyles enjoys music and has played drums in Gospel and as a member of 50's/60's pop bands.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Reporting Live from Heaven: News to and from Heaven is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

