Former HUD Deputy Secretary Pam Hughes Patenaude joins PadSplit's Advisory Board

"PadSplit has demonstrated considerable success in lowering housing costs and providing affordable units without taxpayer subsidy. I'm looking forward to working with Atticus and PadSplit leadership to support its important social impact mission." -- Pam Hughes Patenaude Post this

Patenaude is known for her extensive work in public and private housing sectors. She has served two stints in leadership roles at HUD, administering billions in housing and community development funds, managing natural disasters, and spearheading bipartisan housing policies. She has led organizations and served on numerous boards, including the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Urban Land Institute, the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America's Families, Habitat for Humanity International, the Home Builders Institute, and the National Housing Conference.

"Pam is one of the most respected and influential voices for housing policies in our modern era," said PadSplit founder and CEO Atticus LeBlanc. "She's connected with everyone in housing policy circles and, most importantly, understands how to bring meaningful change to policies that help make housing more affordable. We couldn't be more excited to have her join our advisory board."

Founded in 2017, PadSplit is a public benefit corporation that provides affordable housing for lower-income individuals. Its award-winning model connects workers, seniors, and students with affordable housing through all-inclusive, short-term coliving. PadSplit currently offers more than 14,000 rooms in 20+ cities across the country and has housed more than 35,000 people. The median annual income of PadSplit residents is $27,000.

