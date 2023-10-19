Former iHeartMedia Digital Pioneer Launches Marketing Agency in San Diego

"Redideo Studio is dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized businesses in San Diego with cost-effective, high-level digital marketing strategies," says Daniel Travers, the visionary owner. With over two decades of experience in the digital media industry, his track record speaks for itself. Post this

For nearly 14 years, Daniel played a pivotal digital role at iHeartMedia, one of the world's leading media conglomerates. His tenure was marked by pioneering the creation of multimedia content that consistently achieved millions of monthly views. Notably, his work has also extended to renowned brands such as Disney, KIA, Hyundai, and other notable brands, showcasing his expertise in producing marketing materials for globally recognized names.

Daniel's enthusiasm for exploring cutting-edge technologies consistently fuels his creativity in devising new multimedia marketing strategies. His proactive approach to seeking and implementing innovative advertising methods plays a crucial role in distinguishing Redideo Studio from its competitors, contributing to his history of success.

The evolution of artificial intelligence technology, in conjunction with optimized operational costs and seasoned expertise, has equipped Redideo Studio to provide high-level, cost-effective solutions to small and medium-sized businesses.

Redideo Studio offers a wide range of digital marketing services in San Diego, including but not limited to:

Website Design & Development

Video Production & Marketing

Aerial Photography & Video

Immersive 360-Degree Photos & Videos

Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Social Media Management & Marketing

Brand Building & Graphic Design

Live Animation via Motion Capture

Augmented Reality Social Media Filters

Influencer Marketing

Email & SMS Marketing

Artificial Intelligence Processing & Workflow Techniques

Redideo Studio is a creative digital marketing agency based in San Diego, California. Led by Daniel Travers, a digital media industry veteran with over two decades of experience, the agency specializes in cutting-edge digital marketing strategies and offers a comprehensive suite of services.

