Former iHeartMedia Digital Pioneer Launches Marketing Agency in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redideo Studio, a trailblazing creative digital marketing agency in San Diego, is thrilled to announce its official launch. With a comprehensive suite of services, the agency aims to grow online audience engagement for small and medium-sized businesses in the region.
"Redideo Studio is dedicated to empowering businesses in San Diego with cost-effective, high-level digital marketing strategies," says Daniel Travers, the visionary owner. With over two decades of experience in the digital media industry, his track record speaks for itself.
For nearly 14 years, Daniel played a pivotal digital role at iHeartMedia, one of the world's leading media conglomerates. His tenure was marked by pioneering the creation of multimedia content that consistently achieved millions of monthly views. Notably, his work has also extended to renowned brands such as Disney, KIA, Hyundai, and other notable brands, showcasing his expertise in producing marketing materials for globally recognized names.
Daniel's enthusiasm for exploring cutting-edge technologies consistently fuels his creativity in devising new multimedia marketing strategies. His proactive approach to seeking and implementing innovative advertising methods plays a crucial role in distinguishing Redideo Studio from its competitors, contributing to his history of success.
The evolution of artificial intelligence technology, in conjunction with optimized operational costs and seasoned expertise, has equipped Redideo Studio to provide high-level, cost-effective solutions to small and medium-sized businesses.
Redideo Studio offers a wide range of digital marketing services in San Diego, including but not limited to:
- Website Design & Development
- Video Production & Marketing
- Aerial Photography & Video
- Immersive 360-Degree Photos & Videos
- Search Engine Marketing (SEM)
- Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
- Social Media Management & Marketing
- Brand Building & Graphic Design
- Live Animation via Motion Capture
- Augmented Reality Social Media Filters
- Influencer Marketing
- Email & SMS Marketing
- Artificial Intelligence Processing & Workflow Techniques
About Redideo Studio:
Redideo Studio is a creative digital marketing agency based in San Diego, California. Led by Daniel Travers, a digital media industry veteran with over two decades of experience, the agency specializes in cutting-edge digital marketing strategies and offers a comprehensive suite of services.
For media inquiries or to learn more about Redideo Studio's services, view the website or contact:
Daniel Travers
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 858-859-1289
SOURCE Redideo Studio
