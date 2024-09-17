Former Instructure Executive Joins Fullcast Leadership Team

"My career has been dedicated to merging technology with exceptional customer experiences, and Fullcast's vision aligns perfectly with my passion." said Mitch Macfarlane, vice president of customer experience at Fullcast. Post this

"I am genuinely excited to join Fullcast at this pivotal moment," said Macfarlane. "My career has been dedicated to merging technology with exceptional customer experiences, and Fullcast's vision aligns perfectly with my passion. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and further enhancing the value we deliver to our clients."

Macfarlane's unique blend of experience in technology, operations and customer success makes him an ideal fit for leading Fullcast's customer experience initiatives. He will focus on refining customer interactions, optimizing the implementation of Fullcast's solutions and ensuring that clients derive maximum value from the Go-to-Market solutions provided by Fullcast, including capacity planning, territory management, lead routing and more.

"We are delighted to welcome Mitch to the Fullcast team," said Lance Evanson, CCO of Fullcast. "His extensive experience and proven track record in customer success and operational leadership will be invaluable as we continue to scale and innovate. Mitch's expertise will be instrumental in driving our mission to provide exceptional Go-to-Market solutions and support to our clients."

Macfarlane's appointment reflects Fullcast's commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and achieving excellence in revenue operations. His leadership is expected to drive significant advancements in how Fullcast supports and engages with its clients, ensuring continued success and growth.

Before joining Fullcast, Macfarlane served as chief operating officer at Pathify and Artemis Health, where he was instrumental in scaling operations and driving growth. At Instructure, he held several leadership roles, including chief operating officer, overseeing product development, engineering, marketing and customer success. During his tenure, he played a key role in transforming the company from a startup to a public entity, growing revenue from under $1 million to $250 million.

Fullcast is a leading Go-to-Market Cloud platform that provides end-to-end solutions for revenue operations. By combining AI-enabled technology solutions with strategic insights, Fullcast helps companies design, manage and track their sales strategies to optimize performance and drive growth.

