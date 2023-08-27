Former Judge Gary Kreep Launches Speaking Tour on The Comstock Act and Modern Ethics

"In our ever-evolving digital age, revisiting the Comstock Act's principles offers a chance to assess where we might be trading unchecked convenience for core values. As we engage in e-commerce, it's imperative we remain conscious of the broader societal ramifications of what we ship and receive." Tweet this

Titled "From Comstock to Convenience: Navigating Modern Ethics", Judge Kreep's tour aims to contextualize the relevance of the Comstock Act in today's digitally-dominated landscape. Originally formulated to prevent the mailing of "obscene" materials, Kreep urges a renewed examination of the act, particularly in light of the ethical considerations of mailing specific medications, such as the abortion pill.

"In our ever-evolving digital age, revisiting the Comstock Act's principles offers a chance to assess where we might be trading unchecked convenience for core values," Kreep commented during his announcement. "As we engage in e-commerce, it's imperative we remain conscious of the broader societal ramifications of what we ship and receive."

The prominence of mail-order medications, especially those of profound ethical weight, has raised eyebrows and concerns. Accessing such medications without thorough medical oversight poses not only health-related risks but profound moral dilemmas.

While the Comstock Act might be perceived by some as an artifact from another era, its core tenets resonate deeply in today's discussions surrounding safety, morality, and unchecked modernity. Kreep, through his tour and association with CompassCare – an organization dedicated to a holistic approach to unplanned pregnancies – is poised to stimulate a nationwide discourse on these pressing matters.

CompassCare, known for its compassionate approach to pregnancy, unfortunately, experienced firsthand the contentious nature of such discussions when their national headquarters was firebombed in 2022. The incident underscores the heightened passions and stakes surrounding these issues.

Kreep's speaking tour is slated to commence next month, visiting major national and regional broadcasting outlets. Further details on his schedule and appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.

For additional information on the tour or to arrange an interview with Judge Gary Kreep, please reach out to [email protected].

Media Contact

Gerald McGlothlin, Special Guests, 919-437-0001, [email protected], http://www.specialguests.com

SOURCE Gary Kreep