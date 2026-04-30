Former Manulife CEO Roy Gori Joins Wellex as Strategic Advisor

"Wellex is building something fundamentally different in women's health," said Roy Gori. Post this

"Wellex is building something fundamentally different in women's health," said Roy Gori. "Its commitment to evidence, long-term trust, and addressing areas where women have historically been underserved aligns deeply with how I think about sustainable growth and leadership. I'm excited to support the team as they thoughtfully expand their impact."

In his advisory role, Mr. Gori will work closely with Wellex's leadership team on strategic growth initiatives, including:

Entering new markets responsibly

Building durable partnerships across health and wellness ecosystems

Strengthening governance and leadership for long-term scale

Wellex's mission is to close the persistent gaps in women's health by translating rigorous science into practical, trustworthy tools women and their practitioners can rely on. The company's approach emphasizes evidence over trends, radical transparency in ingredients and claims, and dignity for women's lived health experiences.

The announcement comes as Wellex celebrates the first anniversary of its master brand launch, introduced in 1Q 2025 alongside the Well Collection, a portfolio uniquely focused on supporting underserved women's health concerns such as PCOS, endometriosis, and interstitial cystitis.

"This is a pivotal moment for Wellex," said Dr. Elizabeth Goldspink, ND, Founder & Chief Innovation Officer of Wellex. "Roy's perspective as a global leader who understands how to build trust-driven organizations at scale is invaluable as we enter our next phase. His decision to partner with Wellex signals the seriousness of our ambition and our commitment to building a company designed to last."

Wellex also confirmed that two new product launches are planned for May 2026, reflecting the company's continued investment in research-backed innovation and disciplined growth.

About Wellex

Wellex is an evidence-based women's health company delivering supplements and education designed to give women clarity, agency, and better health outcomes. Built on scientific rigor, transparency, and long-term trust, Wellex develops targeted, bioavailable formulations to support women across key areas of health.

Wellex currently serves customers primarily across North America. Wellex products are available through its direct-to-consumer website, Amazon, and Fullscript in the United States, and the company partners with healthcare practitioners through wholesale and clinical distribution channels.

Wellex's flagship product Papillex®, which helps support the body's response to HPV, is currently in a human clinical trial (RCT) approved by Health Canada, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to evidence-based innovation and responsible growth.

Media Contact

Ashley Rutledge, Wellex, 1 6473006542, [email protected], https://wellex.co/

SOURCE Wellex