Former Marine and World-Renowned Marriage Coach's Mission to Save One Million Marriages

Xulon Press presents a teaching sharing the author's proven keys to rekindling loving relationships within 30 days.

OFALLON, Mo., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author David Rispoli helps married, engaged and dating couples quickly improve loving relationships in FROM ROOMMATES TO SOULMATES IN 30 DAYS OR LESS, GUARANTEED!: "THE KEYS TO CREATING A PHENOMENAL MARRIAGE BY DESIGN"($14.49, paperback, 9781662889752; $6.99, e-book, 9781662889769).

As a best-selling author and world-renowned marriage coach, Rispoli penned this book to provide hope and a solution for all couples that have lost a loving connection once shared. This book spells out the pathway to achieving a dream marriage through proven relationship principles that can help couples pivot from roommates to soulmates in thirty days or less. Couples will appreciate this thought-provoking marital advice, whether in a long-term relationship or just starting out, looking to save a broken marriage or transform a good marriage into a great marriage.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Rispoli said, "I am a former United States Marine who is on a mission to save 1 million marriages. I have worked with thousands of couples from all around the world who have gone from roommates to soulmates in my coaching practice. I have learned and lived the keys to creating a phenomenal marriage."

David Rispoli is a former United States Marine, a Lutheran Pastor for 30 years and the president and founder of St. Louis Marriage Coaching. Known internationally and throughout the United States as "The Marriage Coach," he has been coaching individuals, couples and businesses for the past two decades. Rispoli has already helped thousands of couples globally restore their broken marriages and experience the marriage of their dreams and looks forward to helping infinitely more. He and his wife, Jennifer, live in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information about the author, his book or to obtain free marital advice, visit http://www.TheMarriageCoach.Com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. FROM ROOMMATES TO SOULMATES IN 30 DAYS OR LESS, GUARANTEED!: "THE KEYS TO CREATING A PHENOMENAL MARRIAGE BY DESIGN" is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

David Rispoli, Salem Author Services, (314) 606-4272, [email protected], TheMarriageCoach.Com

SOURCE Xulon Press