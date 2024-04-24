Former Massachusetts Prosecutor and Civil Litigator Glenn Cort Releases New Book "Letters to Mikey: Messages of Hope and Optimism for Young Adults"

"In America, we have so much, but there is something missing. Our new normal is indescribable, yet undeniable. Subtle, yet controlling. Letters to Mikey was written to give kids today every reason to be hopeful and optimistic about their future." Author, Glenn Cort Post this

Now available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and hard cover options with the audiobook available on Amazon, Audible, ITunes, and Spotify, Letters to Mikey addresses the following questions:

Who is to say what is right or wrong?

Can there ever be a universal source of truth or a central grounding authority that could unite us?

After years of scouring both ancient philosophy and modern science, Letters to Mikey provides answers to these questions. Using today's toxic political climate as the best proof of all, Cort turns to the oldest and most logical source of truth to provide our salvation – nature.

"In America, we have so much, but there is something missing. There is a generalized yet overwhelming sense of noise and confusion that has dominated our society for years," said author, Glenn Cort. "It's as if we've become unglued from anything – truth or reality – that has formerly held us together. Our new normal is indescribable, yet undeniable. Subtle, yet controlling. Letters to Mikey was written to give kids today every reason to be hopeful and optimistic about their future."

A former prosecuting attorney, civil litigator, and criminal defender, Cort also served briefly in the Massachusetts Attorney General's office in the civil rights division. Later entering his father's business enterprises in the late 1990s, Cort spent 30 years helping to change and grow the cultures within these organizations by focusing on human relations. While achieving success by many standards, his definition of success over the years has changed dramatically.

In 2020, while pursuing a promise to a friend in Boston City politics, Cort found himself doing some teaching for a non-profit in partnership with the Boston City schools. The experience opened his eyes further to the problems and needs of our society, as expressed by his students, and set him on a new course. Choosing to leave his professional business career, Cort went in search of truth and peace and completed his first book, Letters to Mikey. Additionally, Cort is the founder of gettingalong.com and Getting Along Academy, a 501c3 charity whose purpose is to build resiliency and unlock the full potential in our youth, grounding them in their goodness so they may someday end terrible disagreement and hate forever.

For more information on Letters to Mikey, visit: https://www.gettingalong.com/letters-to-mikey.

About Letters to Mikey:

Written for young adults and teenagers, Letters to Mikey explains truth in a way that kids can rely on to have less frustration and worry about this crazy world we live in. It provides real reasons for optimism for a brighter future as well as coping mechanisms, tools, and strategies to enable a future generation to bring an end to terrible disagreement and hate forever. These aren't false promises. It's possible. Geared to start a movement, Letters to Mikey seeks to tap into our greatest resource - young people. For more information on Letters to Mikey, visit: https://www.gettingalong.com/resources/letter-to-mikey.

About the Author:

Glenn Cort, a concerned father – and former prosecuting attorney, civil litigator, and criminal defender – who, in 2021, sat down to write his annual birthday card to his son and found himself uniquely incapable of finding the right words. A part-time teacher who shared with his remarkable young students an overwhelming fear of what our society was becoming, Cort was at a complete loss to explain the confusion. Cort is a former businessman who realizes he had carelessly become just another onlooker to the mess. A truth seeker who goes on his own journey to find some central grounding authority, Cort is a humble human who, after years of research and experience, has come to know that it actually exists. Letters to Mikey is Cort's first and last book because he cannot imagine that he has anything more important to say. His research, resources, and a concrete plan of action for positive change can be found at http://www.gettingalong.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Mikolich, Letters to Mikey, [email protected]

