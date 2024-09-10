Former MetaBank CEO Leads a Crowdfunding Campaign to Launch WeSave, Inc. an Equity-as-Rewards eCommerce Platform Revolutionizing Traditional Loyalty Models

After decades of building financial tools for the unbanked and underbanked, I'm thrilled to apply those principles to a marketplace where both merchants and consumers share in its success. - Brad Hanson former Metabank CEO Post this

Empowering Members

The weCommerce™ platform, which launches alongside a Reg CF crowdfunding campaign, embodies a community-first approach to loyalty by transforming shoppers into stakeholders. The platform's cooperative ownership model allows users to earn equity rewards with every transaction, which are redeemable towards stock ownership and dividend benefits, positioning WeSave as a bold alternative to other dominant eCommerce players.

Empowering Merchants

The WeSave marketplace provides user-friendly, plug-and-play software solutions, allowing merchants to quickly and affordably establish their online stores. It offers merchants a suite of software and banking tools to manage sales and cash flow, track rewards, analyze data, and provide reports through an intuitive Vendor Dashboard.

Visionary Leadership

Hanson joined WeSave as its CEO after retiring from a distinguished 30-year career in payments and banking where he earned recognition for his pioneering work in establishing the prepaid card industry and the development of the bank sponsorship model for fintech companies. During his tenure, MetaBank (now Pathward) grew into a multi-million-dollar public company and global leader in issuing prepaid/debit cards for underserved communities.

Crowdfunding Campaign

The crowdfunding campaign conducted under SEC Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to participate in WeSave's growth. This campaign represents a unique opportunity to invest in an early-stage, innovative platform that seeks to democratize eCommerce. For more information, visit www.investwesave.com and become part of something great!

Media Contact

Richard G. Stewart, Jr, WeSave, Inc., 1 (661)547-7411, [email protected], www.wesave.com

SOURCE WeSave, Inc.