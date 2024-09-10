Former MetaBank CEO Leads a Crowdfunding Campaign to Launch WeSave, Inc. an Equity-as-Rewards eCommerce Platform Revolutionizing Traditional Loyalty Models

From Banking to Blockchain: Former MetaBank CEO Drives WeSave's Crowdfunding for a Loyalty Revolution
NEWHALL, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under the visionary leadership of former MetaBank CEO Brad Hanson, WeSave, Inc. has unveiled a groundbreaking online marketplace that blends eCommerce with a new financial wellness model. This innovative platform offers "Equity Points" - empowering members to earn a stake in the company with every purchase they make.
WeSave is reinventing eCommerce. This new platform and marketplace enable non-accredited consumers to invest in their future simply by shopping. This pioneering concept is supported by an SEC Regulation A+ offering, making it accessible to a broad audience and challenging the status quo of traditional loyalty programs.
Empowering Members
The weCommerce™ platform, which launches alongside a Reg CF crowdfunding campaign, embodies a community-first approach to loyalty by transforming shoppers into stakeholders. The platform's cooperative ownership model allows users to earn equity rewards with every transaction, which are redeemable towards stock ownership and dividend benefits, positioning WeSave as a bold alternative to other dominant eCommerce players.
Empowering Merchants
The WeSave marketplace provides user-friendly, plug-and-play software solutions, allowing merchants to quickly and affordably establish their online stores. It offers merchants a suite of software and banking tools to manage sales and cash flow, track rewards, analyze data, and provide reports through an intuitive Vendor Dashboard.
Visionary Leadership
Hanson joined WeSave as its CEO after retiring from a distinguished 30-year career in payments and banking where he earned recognition for his pioneering work in establishing the prepaid card industry and the development of the bank sponsorship model for fintech companies. During his tenure, MetaBank (now Pathward) grew into a multi-million-dollar public company and global leader in issuing prepaid/debit cards for underserved communities.
Crowdfunding Campaign
The crowdfunding campaign conducted under SEC Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to participate in WeSave's growth. This campaign represents a unique opportunity to invest in an early-stage, innovative platform that seeks to democratize eCommerce. For more information, visit www.investwesave.com and become part of something great!
