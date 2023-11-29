Former Microsoft Healthcare and Life Sciences CTO, Jim Caldwell, Joins Momentum Technology as Director of Engineering

With an extensive background in telecom and technology, Caldwell has held key roles at Microsoft and McKesson, earning a reputation for his strategic leadership and ability to drive engineering initiatives to success. Post this

In his previous roles, Caldwell took part in building the architecture and development of communication platforms used for all phases of the healthcare industry across geo-redundant zones. It was the first innovation of its kind that has yet to be replicated. Caldwell is also recognized for scaling tech teams from five people to over 700 in the span of only five years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the Momentum Technology team," said Amanda Pietrocola, Founder and CEO of Momentum Technology. "His vast experience in engineering and leadership will strengthen our ability to innovate. I'm confident he will contribute to the continued success of our products and apps that protect consumers."

"Momentum Technology has a proven track record of developing tech that protects the personal privacy of working professionals," Caldwell added. "I am looking forward to developing privacy-focused products with a team of hard-working innovators."

Caldwell holds a bachelor's degree in computer science along with accredited cloud architect certifications from all major cloud vendors, and he is actively involved in technology innovation with the Microsoft Alumni Network. He also contributes to the tech crowd as a lead author for Osborne/McGraw Hill.

Momentum Technology is a leading technology company specializing in user privacy and data protection. They own and operate multiple B2C mobile apps designed to help individuals communicate safely. They also offer a variety of B2B apps and services that help mitigate and prevent telecom fraud. They have processed over 100 million calls through their patented infrastructure and proprietary software.

