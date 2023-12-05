Former Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea Joins Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP further expands its national Appeals & Legal Issues Practice with the addition of Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea as a shareholder in the global law firm's Minneapolis office. Justice Gildea joins Greenberg Traurig after having served as Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court for 13 years. She is the second woman to hold the position and the third longest-serving chief justice in Minnesota history.

The firm's Appeals & Legal Issues Practice has deep experience handling appeals in almost every area of civil law and white-collar criminal law. Justice Gildea's significant appellate expertise will seamlessly combine with lawyers in Greenberg Traurig's Trial Practice Group, which comprises the firm's most experienced trial lawyers, to provide clients with premier litigation strategy in their most complex and serious legal challenges.

"It is an honor to welcome Justice Gildea to Greenberg Traurig. She is a leader of the highest level in the national judiciary," said Brian L. Duffy, chief executive officer of Greenberg Traurig. "Her stature as a highly respected jurist is exemplary of the quality attorneys we attract as we continue to expand our Minneapolis office and national appellate capabilities."

"Justice Gildea is a proven leader. Her considerable legal and appellate expertise will be a significant benefit to the firm's appellate practice nationally," said Michael B. Fisco, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig is the perfect opportunity for me to enjoy a collaborative, optimistic, and energetic culture where zealously advocating for clients is a passion and law is practiced at an impeccable level," Justice Gildea said. "For clients' benefit, I will bring my experience as an attorney practicing law in both the private and public sectors, as well as my 18 years of experience as a judge, to my work. I know what it is like to lead a large, complex organization, having led the Minnesota Judicial Branch for 13 years. CEOs and general counsels can expect me to be a direct and clear communicator and helper as they move their organizations through the challenges of litigation."

Prior to becoming Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, Justice Gildea was an Associate Justice on the court and a trial court judge in Hennepin County. Before her time in the Minnesota judiciary, she was Associate General Counsel at the University of Minnesota, an Assistant Hennepin County Attorney, and a litigation associate at what is now ArentFox Schiff law firm based in Washington, D.C.

Justice Gildea received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A., with distinction, from the University of Minnesota Morris.

About Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis Office: Established in 2019, Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office provides clients with an innovative, business-minded perspective along with strong local connections to business, industry, and government. The office's core capabilities include commodities and structured finance, restructuring and bankruptcy, corporate trust and structured products litigation, finance and financial services litigation, mergers and acquisitions, complex commercial litigation, white collar crime and internal investigations, products liability and mass torts, environmental litigation, intellectual property, tax, and agribusiness.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

