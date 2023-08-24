Former MLB Player Authors Book Combining the Joys of Baseball with the Rewards of Spiritual Growth

The need to blend baseball with the faith-based community. This book has been put on my heart for over a decade, but I have been walking it out for decades. Others have also encouraged me to put pen and paper to it. God birthed it and I bought into it, and others get to benefit from it! Tweet this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Harris said, "The need to blend baseball with the faith-based community. This book has been put on my heart for over a decade, but I have been walking it out for decades. Others have also encouraged me to put pen and paper to it. God birthed it and I bought into it, and others get to benefit from it!"

Mike Harris is a former professional baseball player, a multi-year minor league all-star, coach, and scouting supervisor for the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox. Harris has been a leader in ministry and a leader in multiple communities for decades. He and his wife, Liz, reside in Houston, Texas, gratefully blessed with children and grandchildren. Harris holds a bachelor's degree in Pastoral Counseling, Sports Psychology, and Biblical Studies from Palm Beach Atlantic University. He is an ordained minister, author, speaker, chaplain, consultant, missionary, serves on several boards. Harris founded Miracles Baseball Academy of Houston, a Non-Profit Christian baseball organization, Diamond Baseball Training developing thousands via camps, coaches' clinics, private and group instructions. He placed hundreds in college/universities, dozens in professional baseball including his own son, David. His daughter, Erica, played four years of college softball and his son, Jonathan, is a professional musician and composer. Harris loves going on dates with his wife, blessing his family and others, bowling, playing scrabble, watching game shows and traveling. Harris has won many awards including the Presidential Award in 2022 for impactful work achieved in the Greater Houston Area.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Sermon on the Mound: Practical Pitches to Hit & Catch for Success Both On & Off The Field! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

