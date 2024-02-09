Former Mrs. USA to Open Lila Maternity Retail Store in Nashville, Featuring Stylishly Reimagined Labor Gowns for Pre- and Postpartum Women

"We envision the Lila Maternity store becoming a go-to for everything pre- and postpartum moms and their babies need in our community," said Founder Caitlyn Schollmeier. Our roots run deep in the Nashville area and our commitment to connecting with families here couldn't be stronger." Post this

"I couldn't wait any longer to share the news of our first retail store!" said Founder Caitlyn Schollmeier, a labor and delivery nurse and doula. "What started as a brand born out of a hospital bed has elevated the hospital experience for thousands of women like myself. We're currently in talks with mom and baby vendors and leading labor and delivery professionals to fine-tune the details before our anticipated grand opening, so stay tuned for more details soon!"

To date, Schollmeier confirms three baby brands and three baby experts will be on hand. East Nashville Doulas will also participate in the event by contributing to seminars and raffle prizes, with many others still in the works.

Those interested in collaborating for the grand opening and media wanting a first look are encouraged to contact me as I'd love to share more about Caitlyn's dynamic personality and multifaceted background or arrange a time for you to speak with her directly about the opening and her heartwarming story (she's currently pregnant with a baby girl, too!).

"We envision the Lila Maternity store becoming a go-to for everything pre- and postpartum moms and their babies need in our community. As a brand founded in Nashville, our roots run deep in the area and our commitment couldn't be stronger to make our retail store a place of shopping, learning and connecting with families."

Schollmeier was awaiting the arrival of her twins after being on bed rest for over a month in the hospital when she posted a TikTok video wearing a beautiful maternity gown she had created, the predecessor to the Lila Gown. People immediately wanted to know how to get the stylish gown. Schollmeier has gained nearly one million followers and sold 2,500 original gowns online.

"I officially launched Lila only two days before the unexpected early arrival of my twin boys," she said. "Our first preorder launch was scheduled to happen the very next day."

The Lila Maternity retail shop is the next step in the company's expansion into more areas of maternal wellness. A dedicated childbirth classroom will be an ongoing opportunity for newborn classes at the store, inviting groups to hold courses for maternal care professionals.

Lila Maternity will mark the second maternity store to serve the local community and will be open to the public seven days a week with no appointment required. For more information on the brand, visit http://www.wearlila.com.

About Lila Maternity:

Lila Maternity offers premium birth and postpartum wear designed by a labor and delivery nurse and doula as an alternative to a hospital gown. The original (and best-selling) labor and postpartum gown is designed with actual labor in mind, intended to provide accessibility to your medical team while still being stylish and comfortable for you.

