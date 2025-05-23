Former NASA Scientist Olympia LePoint Authors New AI Literacy Handbook, Explaining AI Applications and Ethics

This handbook teaches readers of all ages (from 8 years-old to 88 years-old) artificial intelligence literacy, its applications, and its ethical concerns surrounding its safe use. Post this

The book, Answers Unleashed IV – AI Literacy Handbook: How to Promote Safe and Ethical AI, shows students how to understand the foundations that build artificial intelligence. This handbook is an educational guide designed for humans to make a positive impact on AI applications. The textbook gives a framework to discern which AI technology helps humans, versus the type that harms. In this book, students learn the AI Codes of Ethics and receive prophetic guidance for future AI safety.

Readers learn:

How humans can positively impact AI operations.

The history of AI.

How to make ethical decisions surrounding emerging technologies.

AI terminology, and AI in education.

International laws surrounding AI and the countries that ban biometric use.

How Machine Learning (ML) and Large Language Models (LLMs) work with specific coding languages.

Ways to prevent AI-failures, and AI self-driving car accidents.

How biometrics are calculated, and how biometric templates are captured.

Tactics to spot deepfake videos, synthetic media, GANS, and the use of media forensics for safety.

New Quantum Computing developments and Quantum AI.

How AI is used in medicine, for proper healthcare.

How AI is used in drone and defense technologies.

The California AI safety laws.

Ways to ensure robots protect humans.

ISBNs:

978-0-9885376-0-6 (eBook);

978-0-9885376-5-1 (Paperback)

Learn the ethical concerns around AI and promote its safe uses now, and in the future.

ABOUT OLYMPIA LEPOINT

Hailed "The New Einstein" by her fans and named the "Modern Day Hidden Figure" by People Magazine and Newsweek, Olympia LePoint is a former NASA rocket scientist and now award-winning author who is helping audiences overcome fear with science, her personal story and trail-blazing faith. Seen by 28 million viewers on TV news programs and online through her TEDx talk entitled "Reprogramming Your Brain to Overcome Fear", Olympia LePoint helped launch 28 NASA Space Shuttle Missions to space. She is a part-time Artificial Intelligence Ethics Professor. Today, Olympia LePoint is a celebrity, award-winning author. She received the 2023 IRWIN Award at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, and she is the Top 100 Women of the Future in Emerging Technology. She is featured in USA Today, on PBS, CBS News, NBC News, Cheddar, ABC News, Buzzfeed, Yahoo! News, FOX Weather, FOX News, Scripps News and on The Doctor's TV show.

LePoint is a rocket scientist with breakthrough science discoveries related to human thinking and technology. In 2010, Olympia LePoint discovered and trademarked Mathaphobia. In 2017, she discovered The Triabrain Theory of Relativity. In 2021, she developed a science-based, decision-making methodology, called Quantum Deciding.

Olympia LePoint's educational Answers Unleashed® book series has generated fans across the world. Her books are taught at CSUN, SMC, and at UCLA. While some executive leaders call LePoint a prophet, LePoint calls herself a keynote speaker with answers. She shows you that you can reprogram your mind, at any age, to find the answers for the world's best future.

Visit OlympiaLePoint.com.

