Former NASA Scientist Olympia LePoint Authors New AI Literacy Handbook, Explaining AI Applications and Ethics

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What is worth more: your AI biometric fingerprint or the money stored in your bank accounts? What happens when a leader does not verify the accuracy of artificial intelligence results? These questions are basic artificial intelligence (AI) literacy questions. Audiences are hearing about AI in the news. Though, very few people are AI literate. AI is a type of applied mathematics. As a result, few people understand how artificial intelligence is designed to operate, who develops it, how AI is applied, who can verify its results, and the ways for people to construct laws surrounding its safe use.
Today, TED Speaker Olympia LePoint answers these AI literacy questions in her keynote speeches and in her new Answers Unleashed® educational STEM book, Answers Unleashed IV – AI Literacy Handbook: How to Promote Safe and Ethical AI. This handbook teaches readers of all ages (from 8 years-old to 88 years-old) artificial intelligence literacy, its applications, and its ethical concerns surrounding its safe use. With easy-to-understand pictures, large fonts, and easy-to-read terms, this educational book supports California law AB-2876 that requires the California State Board of Education to consider AI literacy when developing curriculum frameworks for subjects like math, science, and history. A further California regulation, SB-1288, requires superintendents to explore challenges and opportunities for AI in public education.
The book, Answers Unleashed IV – AI Literacy Handbook: How to Promote Safe and Ethical AI, shows students how to understand the foundations that build artificial intelligence. This handbook is an educational guide designed for humans to make a positive impact on AI applications. The textbook gives a framework to discern which AI technology helps humans, versus the type that harms. In this book, students learn the AI Codes of Ethics and receive prophetic guidance for future AI safety.
Readers learn:
- How humans can positively impact AI operations.
- The history of AI.
- How to make ethical decisions surrounding emerging technologies.
- AI terminology, and AI in education.
- International laws surrounding AI and the countries that ban biometric use.
- How Machine Learning (ML) and Large Language Models (LLMs) work with specific coding languages.
- Ways to prevent AI-failures, and AI self-driving car accidents.
- How biometrics are calculated, and how biometric templates are captured.
- Tactics to spot deepfake videos, synthetic media, GANS, and the use of media forensics for safety.
- New Quantum Computing developments and Quantum AI.
- How AI is used in medicine, for proper healthcare.
- How AI is used in drone and defense technologies.
- The California AI safety laws.
- Ways to ensure robots protect humans.
Learn the ethical concerns around AI and promote its safe uses now, and in the future.
ABOUT OLYMPIA LEPOINT
Hailed "The New Einstein" by her fans and named the "Modern Day Hidden Figure" by People Magazine and Newsweek, Olympia LePoint is a former NASA rocket scientist and now award-winning author who is helping audiences overcome fear with science, her personal story and trail-blazing faith. Seen by 28 million viewers on TV news programs and online through her TEDx talk entitled "Reprogramming Your Brain to Overcome Fear", Olympia LePoint helped launch 28 NASA Space Shuttle Missions to space. She is a part-time Artificial Intelligence Ethics Professor. Today, Olympia LePoint is a celebrity, award-winning author. She received the 2023 IRWIN Award at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, and she is the Top 100 Women of the Future in Emerging Technology. She is featured in USA Today, on PBS, CBS News, NBC News, Cheddar, ABC News, Buzzfeed, Yahoo! News, FOX Weather, FOX News, Scripps News and on The Doctor's TV show.
LePoint is a rocket scientist with breakthrough science discoveries related to human thinking and technology. In 2010, Olympia LePoint discovered and trademarked Mathaphobia. In 2017, she discovered The Triabrain Theory of Relativity. In 2021, she developed a science-based, decision-making methodology, called Quantum Deciding.
Olympia LePoint's educational Answers Unleashed® book series has generated fans across the world. Her books are taught at CSUN, SMC, and at UCLA. While some executive leaders call LePoint a prophet, LePoint calls herself a keynote speaker with answers. She shows you that you can reprogram your mind, at any age, to find the answers for the world's best future.
