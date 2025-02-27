Former National Sportscaster Chosen to Address NFL at Annual Meetings

Rachel Joy Baribeau charts new territory in her quest to speak to men's souls.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rachel Joy Barbeau, former national sportscaster, Heisman Voter, best-selling author and the first female host on SiriusXM collegiate channels, addressed the heads of player engagement from all 32 NFL teams on February 25 at the NFL's Annual Meetings in Indianapolis.

Baribeau delivered one of her signature talks, The Soul of a Man, addressing the importance of healthy boundaries, breaking generational curses, and radical self-love. She encouraged men to embrace soul care and uncover what truly sets their souls on fire.

"Rachel did it like only she can do. She spoke to the entire body of player engagement at our Annual Meeting," said Marcus Pollard, member of the NFL Steering Committee and Head of Player Engagement for the Jacksonville Jaguars. "She grabbed the attention and delivered an incredible message about the soul of a man. As a member of the steering committee and a HPE, she was a home run for all of us, reminding us that we are Kings and Queens."

In 2016, Baribeau founded I'm Changing The Narrative, a movement aimed at empowering student athletes, law enforcement, and individuals from all walks of life to lead with love, purpose and self-worth. Originally focused on collegiate athletics, the movement has expanded to reach corporations, churches, prisons, halfway houses, high schools, and junior highs, as well as K-5 students and law enforcement officers.

Since then, her message has reached hundreds of colleges and universities, local and state law enforcement agencies, maximum-security prisons, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, impacting tens of thousands of students, officers, agents, and people from all walks of life. Through I'm Changing The Narrative, Baribeau and her team are on a mission to uplift kings (and queens) of all ages, helping them heal, love themselves, and extend that love to those around them, all while stepping into their purpose.

"Being in that room was such an honor. It was also quite surreal to have made the pivot from a national sportscaster covering these players from a stats and storyline perspective to now pouring into the souls of the Heads of Player Engagement and, ultimately, the players you see on Sundays on your television," said Baribeau. "I am living proof that if you do the work to heal, stay in the game no matter what you face, and find what sets your soul on fire, you will ultimately live a life of deep purpose and experience the beautiful satisfaction of knowing you ran your race well."

Baribeau's message to men is deeply personal. As a survivor of domestic violence, she is well-known for sharing her journey with raw vulnerability, inspiring others to heal and embrace "good love" for themselves and those around them. For more information about I'm Changing The Narrative or to book Rachel as a speaker, visit www.imchangingthenarrative.org.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please email [email protected] or call 913-593-9483.

Media Contact

Kim Peek, I'm Changing The Narrative, 1 913-593-9483, [email protected], https://www.imchangingthenarrative.org/

SOURCE I'm Changing The Narrative