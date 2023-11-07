Former NBC's The Voice Contestant Joey Green Takes A Journey With The Release Of New Album "Heart Lessons" and Drops "The Worst" Music Video

"If the Gin Blossoms were millennials talking about their exes I think they would have written a song like 'The Worst'. I'm seriously surprised it hasn't been written before." - Joey Green Post this

Joey Green shared his inspiration for the new album, saying, "This project was born from my past experiences and the mistakes I've made on my life's journey, both personally and in music. It's essentially a reflection on how your lowest moments do not define your ultimate outcome. Each song in this album tells a story and imparts a 'Heart Lesson' of its own."

Joey Green has established himself as an icon in the Texas music scene, captivating audiences with his electrifying stage presence and sharing the spotlight with renowned national acts such as Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum, Eli Young Band, Randy Rogers, and Giovannie & the Hired Guns. His star continues to rise internationally, thanks in part to his significant role in the highly acclaimed Texas Music Takeover tour. This tour saw Joey performing alongside notable Texas artists like Pat Green, Koe Wetzel, Vaden Todd Lewis (Toadies), Casey Donahew, Cody Canada, and Wade Bowen.

Adding to his impressive list of accomplishments, Joey Green achieved the enviable position of #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Charts with his standout collaboration, "Old Timers," featuring George Ducas. His EP, "Puttin' It Out There," has enjoyed remarkable success, with tracks from the album frequently featured on popular Spotify playlists, including 'New Music Nashville,' 'Fresh Finds Country,' and 'LA Pop Tunes.'

Furthermore, Joey Green's music video for "This House Ain't Big Enough" enjoyed premieres on prestigious platforms such as CMT, Country Rebel, Heartland, and Nashville Country TV. This visually captivating video secured a coveted spot in the "Taste of Country" Top 10 Country Music Video Countdown for an impressive ten months. His singles, "Saturdays Are for The Boys," "This House Ain't Big Enough," and "Puttin' It Out There," have consistently maintained strong positions in the Top 100 on the Texas Regional and Texas Music Charts, firmly establishing Joey Green as an emerging star in the country music scene.

