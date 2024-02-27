Former NCAA Division I, NFL & CFL Football Player Josh Celerin Launches Third RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour League

Josh Celerin, who made waves as a Division I NCAA football player from 2011 to 2015 at Jacksonville University, has continued his dedication to the sport by establishing RISE flag football leagues in the Tampa area, a vibrant community with a love for athletics. Post this

What sets this new league apart is the addition of Philip Wallace to the leadership team. Having coached alongside Josh and demonstrating unparalleled enthusiasm for both the sport and the young athletes, Philip was the natural choice to oversee the program in Plant City.

"Philip's dedication to flag football and his deep understanding of the game from various perspectives – as a coach, referee, and parent – make him the perfect fit to lead our Plant City league," said Celerin. "His passion for mentoring youth and fostering a positive, inclusive environment aligns perfectly with the values of RISE."

Philip Wallace brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having not only coached extensively but also actively participated as a flag football parent, witnessing firsthand the impact of the sport on children's lives.

"I am honored and excited to join Josh in bringing RISE to Plant City," said Philip Wallace. "Having been involved in every aspect of the game, I am deeply committed to providing a rewarding and enriching experience for all participants. I look forward to working with the talented young athletes in our community and helping them develop both on and off the field."

More than just a sports league, this initiative aims to provide a nurturing environment for young athletes to not only grasp the fundamentals of flag football but also cultivate crucial traits such as leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of yet another league in the Tampa Bay market. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane.

RISE Flag Football League will provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential in Plant City, but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.

The league is starting the new year with much to be proud of. The league saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2023, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 25,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing 75 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.

For more information on registration, league details, and how to get involved, click HERE.

Media Contact

Julie Green, Rise Flag Football Powered by Under Armour, 1 9199068592, [email protected], https://uariseflag.com/

SOURCE RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour