Former NCUA Chairman Rodney Hood Joins DefenseStorm Board of Directors

Credit unions must become proficient at cyber risk management, and I'm convinced DefenseStorm has the right technologies, processes and people to make that happen. It's why I joined the Board at DefenseStorm. Post this

"Credit unions are evolving to meet the needs of their members and become more competitive, but those changes make them more vulnerable," says Hood. "Bad actors are constantly trying to infiltrate credit unions. It's why I created a Senior Advisor to the NCUA Board for cyber issues. It's also why I joined the Board at DefenseStorm. Credit unions must become proficient at cyber risk management, and I'm convinced DefenseStorm has the right technologies, processes and people to make that happen."

"I'm honored that Rodney chose to get involved with DefenseStorm and that he shares the same passion for our mission. Our goal is to build a community of trust so that we can grow and thrive together," said Steve Soukup, chief executive officer at DefenseStorm, referring to its work with financial institutions. "Our cyber risk management solutions are purposefully "Built for Banking", designed to meet all the demanding governance requirements and regulations that are unique to credit unions. It's a true partnership, ensuring these institutions can effectively respond to the constantly evolving world of cyber threats and protect their assets, members, and reputations."

About DefenseStorm

DefenseStorm provides an integrated platform of cyber risk assessment, governance, security, and fraud solutions that ensure financial institutions achieve and maintain cyber risk readiness. The only system specifically built for banking, it accounts for all the daunting challenges, regulations, and technology requirements financial institutions face. Their intelligent data engine, GRID ACTIVE, ensures real-time access, analysis, and action on all critical threat data. The Cyber Threat Surveillance Operations (CTS Ops) team provides access to managed resources 24x7x365, delivering the help and expertise needed by financial institutions. For more information visit: https://defensestorm.com/company/about-us/

About Rodney Hood

Mr. Hood was appointed to the National Credit Union Administration Board by President Donald J. Trump in January 2019 and served as its 11th Chairman until January 2021. He served as a member of the NCUA Board until January 2024. In these roles, he provided regulatory oversight for over 4,600 institutions with assets exceeding $2 trillion and representing the savings of over 138 million credit union member-owners. Additionally, Mr. Hood chaired the NeighborWorks America Board of Directors and served as Vice Chairman of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. Prior to the NCUA, Mr. Hood spent nearly three decades in the private sector with management roles in financial services with organizations such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and G.E. Capital. A Charlotte native, he is actively engaged in the local community. He also serves as an independent board director for Zest AI, Posh AI, and ModernFi.

Media Contact

David Cross, DefenseStorm, 1 404-723-0420, [email protected], DefenseStorm.com

SOURCE DefenseStorm