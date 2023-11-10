Former Nestlé USA Executive Joins TMX Transform As Senior Advisor

Joining former Kroger executive, Jeff Bornino, TMX Transform bolsters North America executive team to transform supply chains for customers.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TMX Transform, the leading end-to-end supply chain consultancy serving global businesses, today named Michael Coburn, a 33-year veteran of Nestlé, the world's largest food and beverages company, as a Senior Advisor, expanding its team of industry experts in North America.

"We are honored to welcome Michael Coburn to our expanding team," said Jeff Bornino, President, North America at TMX Transform. "His illustrious career and leadership experience in the CPG sector will prove invaluable as we steer our clients through their most complex supply chain hurdles. I have known Michael for many years, and his customer-first approach is perfectly aligned with our philosophy at TMX."

Coburn brings over three decades of supply chain and client services experience to this advisory role. In this capacity, he will offer expert counsel to clients in the retail, consumer packaged goods, and food and beverage sectors, focusing on optimizing manufacturing, filling, packaging processes, systems, and more. TMX Transform's supply chain advisors collaborate with companies to help make their supply chain the point of difference. Their industry experts provide seasoned insights, end-to-end execution, and strategic direction, resulting in measurable business improvements.

Well-known and highly respected in the food and beverage industry, Coburn led Nestlé's Customer Supply Chain Initiative for 14 business units, managing $16 billion in U.S. revenue, prior to joining TMX Transform. He also led Nestlé's Business Solution Center, providing Order to Cash services for the company's customers, and the Customer Facing Supply Chain team, ensuring the smooth flow of products from factory to shelf.

"I'm excited to join the TMX Transform team and collaborate with experienced, customer-side practitioners to address complex supply chain challenges for our global clients," said Coburn. "TMX Transform stands out as a unique supply chain consultancy at the forefront of innovative solutions. I'm eager to contribute my expertise to deliver positive outcomes for our customers."

In addition to his commitment to assisting companies in addressing their critical supply chain challenges, Coburn is passionate about cancer research. For more than ten years, he has been a dedicated partner of VeloSano, Cleveland Clinic's leading fundraising initiative, contributing to the raising of over $40 million for crucial cancer research endeavors.

About TMX Transform

TMX Transform is an end-to-end supply chain consultancy dedicated to propelling companies to the next level by optimizing their entire supply chain.

With a deep understanding of business needs, TMX Transform delivers tailored solutions that transform the way clients operate from source to end customer.

Guided by a team of former industry practitioners and specialists with deep expertise across retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, e-commerce and more, TMX Transform delivers practical and efficient solutions that drive transformation and tangible improvements.

With offices located in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, TMX Transform is well-equipped to serve clients worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tmxtransform.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Cygan, FINN Partners, 1 312 329 3970, [email protected]

SOURCE TMX Transform