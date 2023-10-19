Former NFL Star Patrice Majondo-Mwamba Announces Presidential Bid in DRC

Central to this change is 'Our Congo, Our Pride,' a youth-led global movement. This is not just a call to action; it's a statement from our youth that they are the present, reshaping our nation. I am here, as a son of DR Congo, to support this transformation. Post this

Patrice's educational journey began in the DRC, later transitioning to Belgium for further studies. By 1999, he was at Georgia Tech University in the U.S., undergoing intensive English courses. His commendable athletic prowess in American Football was first showcased at Hartnell College, California (2000-2001). This led to a full athletic scholarship at Texas Tech University, and by 2004, he earned a bachelor's degree in human science, specializing in International Business.

His professional football career started with the Denver Broncos, leading to significant roles with the Kansas City Chiefs and in NFL Europe. Between 2009 and 2011, Patrice played a pivotal role in the founding of Nigeria's inaugural football federation, promoting American Football's stature across Europe.

After sports, Patrice ventured into international consulting. He built bridges between global partnerships and linked entrepreneurs with valuable African projects. His dedication to empowerment, especially for women, shines through in the Women United Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Deborah.

Patrice's engagement in the DRC Presidential election emphasizes the untapped human potential of the DRC. With a majority 60% of the population under the age of 25, he accentuates the inherent value of this youthful demographic.

As the DRC elections draw near, Patrice passionately advocates for a free, fair, and transparent electoral process, highlighting the nation's strategic global importance.

About Patrice Majondo-Mwamba: A former NFL star, international consultant, and co-founder of the Women United Foundation, Patrice Majondo-Mwamba has dedicated his life to empowerment and change. Now, as a presidential candidate for the DRC, he seeks to bring transformative leadership to his home nation.

