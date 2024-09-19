Former Oppenheimer Exec. & CEO West Pine Kevin Pellegrini To Speak at Fearless Investing Summit

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Pine 43 LLC (WP), an RIA designed to meet the needs of high net worth clients, family offices, and institutions. CEO Kevin Pellegrini shares "We're excited to be there this year and think it's the top networking event for the Wealth Management Space in the Fourth Quarter."

The Fearless Investing Summit with 1,000+ attendees from all 50 states and multiple countries, attendees will likely make a new connection within the first few minutes of being at the venue style as a professional gathering. This year, Hall of fame NFL star Emmitt Smith will kick off the event. He's the all time leading rusher and has plenty of gems to add to the other business leaders. Firm executives, high performers and many other financial professionals come to network and learn with the best in the profession. At the Fearless Investment Summit each experience is crafted to provide immediate value to financial advisors and their firms. Hosted by Nitrogen, they are intentional about their industry-best 10:1 attendee-to-staff ratio to keep that Summit magic where attendees are treated like the event is organized exclusively for them. From the scheduling to the kick off ceremony to the different speakers and smaller gatherings all add a seamless experience.

