Former Oregon Sawmill Revived for Mass Timber Production

"The big reason that the Philomath mills were desirable was that we felt they had all the necessary equipment to make good, quality laminating materials for both glulam and CLT and pairs well with the rest of our business," says Timberlab President Christopher Evans.

Currently, Timberlab is planning to begin planing and drying lumber to support glulam production at its Drain and Swisshome, OR locations by early 2025. The sawmill portion is anticipated to start production when the CLT facility in Millersburg, OR, begins operation in two years. Meanwhile, Timberlab will continue to source sawn lumber from various suppliers.

With an integrated business model, Timberlab will be able to provide better quality control over the timber stock utilized in manufacturing, as well as accurate scheduling and cost control, continuing to make mass timber a viable option for all types of construction projects.

Formerly producing timber for retail markets, the mills are set to undergo minor upgrades aimed at enhancing the quality of the wood products so that they are suitable for laminating. With diligent maintenance and a strong safety record under previous ownership, these facilities are already in excellent condition, making the transition to higher-quality output both efficient and promising.

Having recently made significant investments in the wood products manufacturing space in Oregon, Timberlab continues to invest in rural economies, growing the state's presence in engineered wood manufacturing. "Oregon has a strong manufacturing community, and we are excited to invest in Philomath, continuing the legacy of great wood products manufactured here for use in the U.S. construction industry. Building commercial buildings with timber, as opposed to concrete and steel construction, is a sustainable path forward. The rural economies of Oregon and the Oregon forests play a critical role in reducing carbon emissions produced in the construction of our built environment," continues Evans.

About Timberlab

In 2021, recognizing a need to focus on mass timber, Swinerton Incorporated (Swinerton) launched Timberlab, Inc. to be a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation services for construction projects across the United States. In 2024, to further this goal, Timberlab, Inc. was reorganized, allowing for an expansion and creation of Timberlab Laminators, LLC., to focus on the manufacturing operations, while Timberlab, Inc. continued to provide in-house engineering, procurement and installation services. The mission of Timberlab is to accelerate the mainstream adoption of mass timber in the U.S. commercial construction market to benefit the planet and its people. For more information, visit Timberlab.com.

