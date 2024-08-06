Former Playboy Bunny Turned Christian Author Writes New Children's Book Envisioning Her Late Daughter's Arrival to Heaven

"It's essential for parents to feel comfortable, while navigating these tough conversations, as it helps children process their emotions and understand the realities of loss and the importance of God's love and timing." Post this

"Since the loss of my almost eleven-year-old daughter," Bonadio said. "I began to find comfort in picturing her in heaven and wanted to share how I imagine her living out her life there. Additionally, the descriptions of heaven in my book are based on scriptures found in the Bible."

From a mother's heart, Bonadio shares how God may showed up to comfort and give hope during the most different stages of grief. She believes that her pain has given her a new perspective on life; a perspective she thinks is a part of her daughter's legacy and love for her. She encourages grieving parents and families to picture their loved ones living new, peaceful lives in heaven.

"I want to share the hope of Heaven and discuss loss openly and compassionately with their loved ones and children," Bonadio said. "It's essential for parents to feel comfortable, while navigating these tough conversations, as it helps children process their emotions and understand the realities of loss and the importance of God's love and timing."

"A Letter from Heaven"

By Yvonne Riley Bonadio

ISBN: 9781489749277 (softcover); 9781489749253 (hardcover); 9781489749260 (electronic)

Available at LifeRiching Publishing, Amazon, and Author Website

About the author

As a mother of two daughters, Yvonne Riley Bonadio found there was a greater need to teach her daughters about the God of the Bible. Yvonne wrote "Jesus A to Z" in 2004 in hopes of filling that gap and went on to win a Silver Medallion in the Children's Category at the Christian Booksellers' Convention. Since the loss of her almost eleven-year-old daughter, Yvonne began to find comfort in picturing her in Heaven. Yvonne's goal, desire and hope is to continue to share her faith in the future through her books and speaking engagements. To learn more, please visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/851287-a-letter-from-heaven.

