Former President at AllSaints Joins ABLE as First Female CEO to Scale Brand

Nashville's premier women-run lifestyle brand soon to be woman-led

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABLE, a nationally recognized women's lifestyle brand, born and bred in Nashville, has announced the appointment of its first female CEO, Misti Blasko, formerly President, North America of AllSaints, to take the $15 million dollar company mainstream.

For the last 14 years, the purpose-driven brand, which produces high-quality apparel, leather goods, and handmade jewelry inspired by the lifestyle of the Nashville countryside, has provided economic opportunities for women both locally and globally. With a strong and loyal customer base especially in Nashville, the southern states, and California, ABLE is now positioned to grow nationally and to have even more impact on the lives of the women behind the brand.

Originally founded as a way to help women in Ethiopia overcome poverty through the sale of

handmade goods, ABLE has grown to provide opportunities for women worldwide including locally. The company's corporate offices and jewelry studio are in Nashville, where they offer skill training and a safe working environment for local women, many of whom have overcome extraordinary circumstances. All of the fulfillment is also handled in-house. What makes ABLE unique is the fact that it is a 98% women-run company, and for the very first time, it is now also led by a woman.

"What I love about ABLE is that every product has a story about the woman who created it. It makes our customers feel good to know that their purchase directly empowers another woman," said Blasko. "I'm honored to grow this brand and carry on the legacy of ABLE while using leadership to give women a stronger voice in a challenging industry."

Blasko, who brings 25 years of diversified experience in the fashion, retail, and consumer goods industries, has held various senior executive and leadership positions at leading fashion brands such as AllSaints, True Religion, John Varvatos, and BCBG. In addition to her expertise in growth strategies and operational efficiencies, she is actively involved in GenHERation, a female empowerment network, and serves on the Board of Women in Retail Leadership.

ABLE was originally founded and led by Nashville resident, Barrett Ward.

"I'm beyond grateful to have Misti taking the helm at ABLE," said Ward. "We've been looking for the right leader to take us to the next level, and Misti exceeds our expectations. Between her extensive experience in leadership and her passion for uplifting women, we are confident that ABLE's mission remains intact."

This month, Blasko will be leaving her office in Los Angeles to join the ABLE team in the legendary city of Nashville.

"As a child, I grew up in a rural town just west of the Sierra Nevadas. What I love about Nashville is its diverse culture, and the hum of the city surrounded by this picturesque countryside," said Blasko. "To me, it feels like home."

ABOUT ABLE

Founded in 2010, ABLE has been dedicated to moving fashion forward and empowering women in the process. The women-run brand specializes in casual style for conscious women, pulling its inspirations from the Nashville countryside. ABLE's thoughtfully designed leather goods, jewelry, clothing, and shoes blend timelessness with everyday function while creating economic opportunities for women both locally and globally. For more information, visit www.ableclothing.com.

ABOUT MISTI BLASKO

Misti Blasko is a C-level fashion executive with 25 years of diversified experience in the fashion, retail, and consumer goods industries. She has expertise in scaling DTC brands while streamlining operational footprints. Blasko has held senior executive and operational leadership roles at notable apparel brands such as AllSaints, BCBG, and True Religion Jeans. Before becoming the CEO at ABLE, Misti was formerly the President, North America of AllSaints, a leading fashion retailer and premium clothing brand. For nearly a decade, she oversaw the new business development initiatives, multi-channel retail strategies, P&L management, merchandise planning, customer acquisition, and hiring of incredible top talent, each year driving productivity while maintaining cost controls. Under her leadership, the retail chain grew from 25 to 85 stores, resulting in expediential EBITDA growth across North America, including Canada. Misti attended Chico State University majoring in Child Development, with a minor in Business. Passionate about giving women a voice in the industry, she is an active board member of the Women in Retail Leadership Circle, an exclusive community of women executives at leading retailers and brands. When she is not supporting teams in their professional growth, Misti, who grew up watching her father play for the Milwaukee Brewers, might be found at a game supporting her local baseball team.

Media Contact

Andrea Olmsted, SFPR, 1 6198135520, [email protected] , https://www.sustainablefashionpr.com/

SOURCE ABLE