Former Presidents, stars, conservationists and indigenous leaders launch historic coalition to abolish trophy hunting on Cecil anniversary

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin: "Trophy hunting belongs to another era.Wildlife populations are declining across the globe. We should be investing in conservation and habitat protection." Post this

The initiative is being launched today, July 1 – the anniversary of the killing of Cecil the lion by American trophy hunter and dentist, Walter Palmer.

The Wildlife & Conservation Foundation (www.BanTrophyHunting.org), which is coordinating the campaign, is publishing a new report which reveals bears, monkeys and elephants are the most popular animals shot by trophy hunters today. Giraffes, lions, hippopotamuses and leopards are also highly sought-after, with critically endangered animals such as black rhinoceroses continuing to be killed too.

Among the big-name backers of the campaign are Alec Baldwin, Paul McCartney, Bill Maher, Priscilla Presley, Judi Dench, Ricky Gervais, Pierce Brosnan, Kate Moss, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Annie Lennox, Liam Gallagher, Bianca Jagger, Cliff Richard, Heather Mills, Edie Falco, Daryl Hannah, James Cromwell, Hilary Swank, Brigitte Nielsen, Brian Cox, Ranulph Fiennes, Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie, Joanna Lumley, Miriam Margolyes, Kim Basinger, Alan Cumming, Bryan Adams, Sharon Osbourne, Gary Lineker, Jenson Button, and Frank Bruno.

Others include former Presidents Ernesto Zedillo (Mexico) and Ian Khama (Botswana), Shane Rodrigues - who helped his father Johnny Rodrigues discover the identity of Walter Palmer, the killer of Cecil the lion – and the Australian and Dutch ministers who introduced trophy bans when they were in office.

Western governments grant import permits to hunters, allowing them to bring horns and tusks of endangered animals through customs. Other souvenirs recently recorded by CITES include bear penises, giraffe feet, and elephant trunks.

There has been a 73% collapse in wildlife numbers since 1970. There are approximately 20,000 lions in the wild: however, 10,000 lions have been shot since Cecil was killed by American dentist Walter Palmer in 2015.

Environmental leaders including David Suzuki, Captain Paul Watson and Phillipe Cousteau, the son of Jacques Cousteau, are backing the campaign too, as is a former WWF International Director, a Senior Maasai Elder, and the lawyer responsible for trophy hunting recently being ruled unconstitutional in Colombia.

Trophy hunting is a minority 'elite' sport: hunters from just 12 countries account for 90% of all 'trade', with the US topping the table. Several European nations are among other leading importers of trophies.

Public opinion is strongly opposed to trophy hunting, with between 80-92% of voters in North America and Europe backing a ban.

Canada and South Africa are the two most popular destinations for trophy hunters. Between 70-84% of people here oppose the practice too.

A small number of individual hunters are responsible for killing extraordinary numbers of animals. Safari Club International - the largest trophy hunting group - has handed out over 300 prizes to members who have shot at least 100 different species. Some members have shot thousands of animals.

Kenya - which prohibits trophy hunting - has seen lion, elephant, rhino and giraffe populations increase in recent years. Costa Rica also forbids trophy hunting: big cat and monkey populations are thriving here too. India is another country which has outlawed the 'sport': tiger, leopard and elephant numbers here are growing.

The abolition initiative was inspired by Dr Jane Goodall. At a London event to mark the 10th anniversary of the killing of Cecil the lion, she said: "How on earth have we allowed this to continue for so long? Trophy hunting is unconscionable."

A Declaration on the Abolition of Trophy Hunting – which has over 500 founder signatories - was drawn up by Jane Goodall and Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Wildlife and Conservation Foundation.

Goncalves said: "This is about bringing an historic wrong to an end. Like the ban on whaling or the abolition of slavery, it's time to consign trophy hunting to the dustbin of history. It is an archaic practice opposed by the majority of people around the world, from North America to Europe and Africa. The abolition of trophy hunting was Jane Goodall's parting wish to the world. This initiative is about honoring and fulfilling her legacy."

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin said: "I am proud to support the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting and to sign the Abolition Declaration. Trophy hunting belongs to another era. At a time when wildlife populations are declining across the globe, we should be investing in conservation, habitat protection and peaceful coexistence with nature."

Former Botswana President Seretse Khama, who banned trophy hunting when he was in office, said: "With the decline of wildlife worldwide, and many species approaching extinction, how can there be justification in trophy hunting?"

Priscilla Presley said: "Ten years ago, the world learnt about the horrifying killing of Cecil the lion by an American dentist, Walter Palmer. Today it is learning about the terrifying scale of killing – even of endangered animals – that continues with the tacit blessing of governments. Policymakers have had 10 years since Cecil was killed to act. Now they have no more excuses."

Bishop John Arnold, a spokesman for the Catholic Church, said: "We have a common responsibility to care for our planet. To think that animals are hunted for fun, when their death serves no other purposes than the provision of a 'trophy', is frankly offensive. Trophy hunting is cruel, meaningless, and a cowardly plundering of our animal world."

Senior Maasai elder Boniface Mpario said: "Trophy hunting is not an African tradition. The whole world needs to come together and stop these hideous acts to make sure that we do not lose species out of human greed. Western governments need to ban the importation of trophies."

Media Contact

Hayley O'Keeffe, Wildlife & Conservation Foundation/Ban Trophy Hunting, 44 07817134998, [email protected], www.bantrophyhunting.org

SOURCE Wildlife & Conservation Foundation/Ban Trophy Hunting