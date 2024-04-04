Former Restaurant Owners Launch Peachie, a Revolutionary Concept in the Recipe Space

"Peachie has taken all the inconveniences within the recipe space and provided a more beautiful, meaningful, functional, and joyful kitchen experience." -Valerie Kukahiko, Co-Founder of Peachie Post this

Peachie addresses many common inconveniences faced by home cooks. One key feature is Peachie's central platform for easy recipe storing, organizing, and sharing. Users can upload their favorite recipes, categorize them, and easily share with others, eliminating the search through multiple online platforms for saved recipes and fragmented communication methods between friends and family to track down recipes.

Peachie also solves the endless collection of handwritten recipe notes stuffed in recipe boxes or "frankenbinders" filled with unorganized printed copies of internet-collected recipes. With just a snap of a picture, Peachie's AI technology does all the work to quickly, easily, and automatically transform any recipe into beautifully designed and formatted digital versions. From there, users can order recipes on demand, printed on Peachie's specialized synthetic paper that is waterproof, tearproof, and stainproof.

"We found that people still love using physical recipes for their beauty, meaning, and functionality. That's why Peachie marries the tactile joy of physical recipes with the convenience of technology," said Tyler Kukahiko, Co-Founder of Peachie. "Our recipe binders look like high-quality books, function like binders, and feature washable pages that stand the test of time and the most chaotic kitchen experiments. Peachie is not just a recipe app—it's a kitchen companion that empowers home cooks, foodies, and everyone in between."

"We are thrilled to introduce Peachie to the world. Peachie offers a personalized cookbook experience, filled only with the user's favorite recipes," added Valerie Kukahiko. "No more endless online searching for saved recipes, rifling through binders cluttered with notecards, or storing a collection of cookbooks that only have one or two utilized recipes. With Peachie, the hassle of manually typing and formatting recipes for a one-time cookbook with pages that can get ruined or you can't add additional recipes to is a thing of the past."

With a background in food blogging and other business ventures, Valerie and Tyler Kukahiko successfully nurtured their first combined venture, Crust Club, from an at-home business into a flourishing brand that offered fresh, ready-to-take-home meals. Following the sale of Crust Club to Crumbl Cookies, America's fastest growing gourmet cookie company, the Kukahikos turned their many ideas for improving the recipe space into the launch of Peachie.

For more information, visit https://peachie.recipes/. For media inquiries, please contact Nicole Allen, Allen Public Relations, at [email protected] or 801.884.3443.

