Former Robinhood Financial President Joins Invest.Green

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invest.Green is pleased to announce that former Robinhood Financial President and COO David Dusseault has joined the company as a Senior Advisor and Principal.

During his tenure at Robinhood, its user base grew from 6 to 19 million customers and the company completed its IPO.