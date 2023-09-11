Former Robinhood Financial President Joins Invest.Green

Invest.Green is pleased to announce that former Robinhood Financial President and COO David Dusseault has joined the company as a Senior Advisor and Principal.
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invest.Green is pleased to announce that former Robinhood Financial President and COO David Dusseault has joined the company as a Senior Advisor and Principal.
During his tenure at Robinhood, its user base grew from 6 to 19 million customers and the company completed its IPO.
"Invest.Green is delighted to have Dave join our team, his unmatched expertise will be invaluable to Invest.Green's mission of providing institutional grade research and investments to retail investors" said Andrew McLean, Invest.Green CEO.
"I am pleased to join Invest.Green's World Class team. There is massive retail investor interest in this sector and Invest.Green is democratizing access to insights and opportunities normally reserved for the elite. There is a tremendous need for such a platform and I look forward to being part of its success" said Mr. Dusseault.
Invest.Green includes some of the most respected, successful executives ever assembled on one team in the history of Green finance. The company provides market intelligence and investment opportunities curated by a research team which has twice been ranked #1 in the World for this sector.
