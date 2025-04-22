Former Rocket Engineer Pens Memoir Including Eye-Opening Interactions With the CIA and Russian Espionage Agents

"To encourage Americans, especially grandfathers, grandmothers, parents and young adults to abide by the Christian and American values that the founders of our country followed." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, James said, "To encourage Americans, especially grandfathers, grandmothers, parents and young adults to abide by the Christian and American values that the founders of our country followed. To show individual Americans that the values and principles that we inherited at birth, IF FOLLOWED, can and will always supersede and can defeat the will and intentions of very bad, corrupt, and anti-Christian people, no matter how many you have to deal with. Experience taught me that very bad people cannot deal with truth that is made public. I have met many individuals who have been intimidated and are afraid to confront powerful 'Bad People'. My personal experiences will show and encourage decent people how to deal with 'Bad People' and why 'Bad People' fear God, Truth and 'Americans.' I am in my middle 80s and wish to leave behind for my children and grandchildren a memoir that answers a comment that our daughter made when she was in her 30s: 'I know nothing about your past.'"

Peter James holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics and worked as a Rocket Engineer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He helped the CIA learn about Russian space, technology, and political projects by meeting high level Russians in Europe and Argentina. He also helped the Air Force Foreign Technology Division as a rocket intelligence analyst and prepared Secret reports for our government. Peter authored books endorsed by the Conservative Book Club. As a professional speaker, he has made more than one thousand appearances in 47 states at colleges, universities and executive clubs..

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Secret American: A Memoir is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

