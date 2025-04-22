Former Rocket Engineer Pens Memoir Including Eye-Opening Interactions With the CIA and Russian Espionage Agents

Xulon Press presents a fascinating memoir of experiences as a rocket engineer while encouraging all to abide by Christian and American values of our Founding Fathers.
NORTH PORT, Fla., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Peter James shares his professionalism, good character and compelling life experiences in The Secret American: A Memoir ($37.99, paperback, 9798868510670; $49.99, hardcover, 9798868510687; $9.99, e-book, 9798868510694).
James penned a fascinating, powerful memoir as a first-generation American, world traveler and former rocket engineer who helped the CIA on a gratis basis during the "Cold War." The author transparently shares how he interacted with high level Russian espionage agents, officials, scientists and engineers, and later with Europeans to help protect the United States national security interests. Readers will be amazed at the information divulged while appreciating the thoughtful presentation of eye-opening stories.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, James said, "To encourage Americans, especially grandfathers, grandmothers, parents and young adults to abide by the Christian and American values that the founders of our country followed. To show individual Americans that the values and principles that we inherited at birth, IF FOLLOWED, can and will always supersede and can defeat the will and intentions of very bad, corrupt, and anti-Christian people, no matter how many you have to deal with. Experience taught me that very bad people cannot deal with truth that is made public. I have met many individuals who have been intimidated and are afraid to confront powerful 'Bad People'. My personal experiences will show and encourage decent people how to deal with 'Bad People' and why 'Bad People' fear God, Truth and 'Americans.' I am in my middle 80s and wish to leave behind for my children and grandchildren a memoir that answers a comment that our daughter made when she was in her 30s: 'I know nothing about your past.'"
Peter James holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics and worked as a Rocket Engineer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He helped the CIA learn about Russian space, technology, and political projects by meeting high level Russians in Europe and Argentina. He also helped the Air Force Foreign Technology Division as a rocket intelligence analyst and prepared Secret reports for our government. Peter authored books endorsed by the Conservative Book Club. As a professional speaker, he has made more than one thousand appearances in 47 states at colleges, universities and executive clubs..
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Secret American: A Memoir is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
