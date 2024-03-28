Former SEC Senior Cybersecurity Advisor Christopher Hetner Joins EXTEND Resources

EXTEND's commitment to helping boards improve their understanding of cyber risk management, oversee risk assessment and mitigation tactics and costs, and reduce the risk of regulatory penalties makes the company an ideal advisor to enhance cyber resilience within public companies. Post this

Howard Hoffmann, CEO of EXTEND Resources, expressed his enthusiasm for Chris joining the team, stating, "We are pleased to welcome Chris Hetner to EXTEND Resources. He has a track record of aligning governance and risk management structures with business strategy and objectives to integrate cyber resilience into corporate DNA. His skill set is invaluable in guiding boards through the landscape of SEC cybersecurity requirements."

"I am excited to work with an outstanding team of professionals that combine information security and business operations expertise to bring critical insights and security maturity to organizations," stated Christopher Hetner. "EXTEND's experience with and commitment to helping boards improve their understanding of cyber risk management, oversee risk assessment and mitigation tactics and costs, and reduce the risk of regulatory penalties makes the company an ideal advisor to enhance cyber resilience within public companies."

Christopher Hetner's other notable roles include Global Chief Information Security Officer for GE Capital and Senior Vice President of Information Security for Citi. Additional accomplishments include developing and implementing the first agency-wide cybersecurity governance structure, threat intelligence program, and incident response capabilities at the SEC. He is also a Special Advisor for Cyber Risk for the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and Chair of Cybersecurity and Privacy for the NASDAQ Center for Board Excellence.

About EXTEND Resources

EXTEND Resources empowers organizations like yours to defend against cyber threats and data breaches using effective governance, risk management, compliance, and cyber insurance strategies.

Media Contact

Katie Allen, EXTEND Resources, 1 4046981999, [email protected]

