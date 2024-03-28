Former SEC Senior Cybersecurity Advisor Christopher Hetner Joins EXTEND Resources

Hetner to serve as a strategic advisor to boards, helping them integrate cyber resilience into corporate DNA and navigate new SEC cybersecurity requirements
STAMFORD, Conn., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXTEND Resources, a leading provider of information security and data privacy governance, risk management, and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Hetner as Principal, Board Advisory Solutions. In this role, Chris will leverage his experience to help corporate boards improve cyber resilience, effectively oversee information security governance, and meet evolving cybersecurity requirements from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Christopher Hetner is a seasoned cybersecurity strategist and leader recognized for his role in raising cyber risk awareness at the corporate board level. He previously served as the Senior Cybersecurity Advisor to the Chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He has led efforts across corporations and financial, regulatory, and government agencies to enhance cybersecurity coordination through transformative thinking about cyber risk management, cybersecurity policy, and regulatory compliance. He works with stakeholders at all levels to embrace change and develop cultures of action and collaboration.
Howard Hoffmann, CEO of EXTEND Resources, expressed his enthusiasm for Chris joining the team, stating, "We are pleased to welcome Chris Hetner to EXTEND Resources. He has a track record of aligning governance and risk management structures with business strategy and objectives to integrate cyber resilience into corporate DNA. His skill set is invaluable in guiding boards through the landscape of SEC cybersecurity requirements."
"I am excited to work with an outstanding team of professionals that combine information security and business operations expertise to bring critical insights and security maturity to organizations," stated Christopher Hetner. "EXTEND's experience with and commitment to helping boards improve their understanding of cyber risk management, oversee risk assessment and mitigation tactics and costs, and reduce the risk of regulatory penalties makes the company an ideal advisor to enhance cyber resilience within public companies."
Christopher Hetner's other notable roles include Global Chief Information Security Officer for GE Capital and Senior Vice President of Information Security for Citi. Additional accomplishments include developing and implementing the first agency-wide cybersecurity governance structure, threat intelligence program, and incident response capabilities at the SEC. He is also a Special Advisor for Cyber Risk for the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and Chair of Cybersecurity and Privacy for the NASDAQ Center for Board Excellence.
About EXTEND Resources
EXTEND Resources empowers organizations like yours to defend against cyber threats and data breaches using effective governance, risk management, compliance, and cyber insurance strategies. To learn how EXTEND can help your business enhance data privacy and information security maturity, visit ExtendResources.com and follow the company on X at @ThinkExtend.
Media Contact
