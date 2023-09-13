Former Senior Cognizant Executive to join Cprime as President and Member of the Board of Directors

Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary named Cprime's President, bringing tech leadership experience to accelerate growth

CARY, N.C., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cprime, a leading provider of agile ways of working and technology consulting services, today announced the appointment of Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary as the company's President and member of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Veeraraghavachary previously spent more than two decades with Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), holding several leadership positions, including most recently as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. During his tenure at Cognizant, he played a key role in driving strong and sustainable growth by defining go-to-market strategies, initiating and deepening relationships with customers, and driving best-in-class execution. Prior to assuming his role as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Veeraraghavachary was responsible for several scaled business units within the organization and managed several strategic client relationships.

He joins Cprime on a full-time basis during a new chapter of growth for the company. In January, Cprime announced a majority investment by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital, and the company is currently expanding its footprint into new technology services and global markets.

"We are thrilled about Mr. Veeraraghavachary joining Cprime's Board," commented Harsh Nanda, Partner and Head of Technology for Private Equity within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "As a highly respected technology executive with decades of experience he brings a blend of strategic vision, significant experience in scaling businesses, and focus on operational excellence to Cprime. With his successful track record of growing technology consulting businesses and driving organizational and operational execution he will be an important addition to Cprime's leadership team."

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Veeraraghavachary to Cprime," said Zubin Irani, CEO of Cprime, and Gerald Attia, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "His extensive background, strong leadership skills, and client-centric focus align perfectly to Cprime's mission to provide clients a more productive future where process and technology converge for better results and increased speed to market. We are confident that he will play a key role in driving our company's growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

"I am honored to join Cprime," said Mr. Veeraraghavachary. "Cprime is a highly respected company and a leader in driving digital transformation via the implementation of Agile and DevOps frameworks for its clients. I am excited about the opportunity to join Cprime's talented management team and use my experience to contribute to the next chapter of Cprime's expansion."

