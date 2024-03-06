Former State Senator Mona Das & Channel Leader Jen Waltz Headline ACWConnect Live! on March 11

ACWConnect Live! kicks off the world's largest channel event and will focus on how we can work "TogetHER" to advance careers and opportunities for women in the channel. Post this

ACWConnect Live! kicks off the world's largest channel event at 4-7 p.m., March 11, and will focus on how we can work "TogetHER" to advance careers and opportunities for women in the channel.

Keynote Address

Das' keynote address, "How to Be a Changemaker in Your Community, Country & The World," offers real-world advice for making an impact by being told you can't do something and doing it anyway, tuning out the negative voices in your head, tapping into the power of community and empowering others.

Das is a powerful force for environmental justice, racial equity, housing affordability, and economic fairness in Washington. Born to Indian parents who immigrated to the United States when she was 8 months old and had only $6 in their pockets, Das' lived experience drives her to dismantle barriers for marginalized people in every aspect of her work and life. Motivated by a strong public service ethic and desire to create an equitable and sustainable society, Das ran for State Senate in 2018, and against all odds, she won. Along her journey, Das met other courageous Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) women who, like her, were challenging the status quo.

Interactive Workshop

Waltz's workshop, "Bringing Your Network TogetHER," will help attendees put ACW's maxim into action with tips on how to build a high-performing business network. Waltz, Vice President of Global Alternate Channel Sales at Kron Technologies, is recognized for her expertise in software development, strategic partnerships and global alliances. She is a proven leader, leveraging SLDC and Agile methodologies to fuel growth in various leadership roles at Equinix, Unisys, Microsoft, The Brooks Firm and Digital Factory. She consistently exceeds targets, generating $1 billion in new revenue throughout her career.

More Programming

ACWConnect Live! event promises to transport attendees back in time with the perfect blend of retro aesthetics and modern networking. Rub shoulder pads (the bigger, the better) with channel leaders and rising stars. Enjoy reliving the past while building strong connections for the future. ('80s-inspired outfits encouraged but not required.)

Plus, attendees can:

Meet the new ACW leaders

Hear from incoming ACW President Mayka Rosales-Peterson

Take home a swag bag

Enter the raffle

Registration

The ACWConnect Live! event is open to all genders attending the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. Admission is free to all ACW members, and advance tickets are $40 for non-members. Additional tickets may be available at the door for $50. Click here to register. Become an ACW member and attend for free; sign up at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/join.

Tickets are limited to the space available. Advance registration is recommended. Pre-registration closes at 5 p.m. ET on March 8. Additional tickets may be available at the door on a "first come, first served" basis.

Sponsors

ACWConnect Live! is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors, including: Diamond: Comcast Business, Lumen and RapidScale; Platinum: Ostra, RingCentral, Telesystem and Vonage; Gold: 8x8 and Telarus; Silver: Crown Castle, Five9, Fusion Connect, Granite, Intelisys, Ooma and TPx; Strategic Partners: AchieveUnite, BuzzTheory, Channel Partners, ChannelVision, channelWise, Go-To, iAgent Network and Yotta.

To become a sponsor, visit ACW at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/sponsor.

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson, Alliance of Channel Women, 480.848.6726, [email protected], www.allianceofchannelwomen.org

SOURCE Alliance of Channel Women