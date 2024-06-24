Former Steptoe CFO Jacob Morvay Launches Morvay Consulting Group to Enhance Project Management for Professional Service Firms

Jacob Morvay, former CFO, launches Morvay Consulting Group to optimize project management in professional service firms.

CINCINNATI, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacob Morvay, former CFO of Steptoe and Frost Brown Todd, announces the establishment of Morvay Consulting Group. Specializing in Executive Sponsorship and Organizational Change Management, the firm is dedicated to optimizing project outcomes and maximizing ROI for professional service firms, with a focus on law and accounting sectors.

Morvay Consulting Group offers a robust suite of services designed to ensure the success of enterprise-wide projects. These services include organizational change management, project oversight, training and development, and employee-activation strategies. By integrating extensive industry experience and strategic insights, the firm promises to deliver enhanced quality and efficiency.

"Having experienced firsthand the challenges and complexities of managing significant organizational changes and system implementations, I've seen the critical need for dedicated project leadership that not only drives projects but ensures they align perfectly with corporate goals," said Jacob Morvay.

During his tenure as CFO at Steptoe, Morvay successfully reduced an ERP implementation schedule by nine months that was previously over a year behind while rolling out firm-wide paperless billing. His strategic leadership at Frost Brown Todd led to a complete ERP system overhaul, replacing eight legacy systems and significantly improving the firm's operational efficiency.

The core offering of Morvay Consulting Group, Executive Sponsorship, encompasses a comprehensive suite of services designed to align projects with business goals and drive significant returns. This includes:

Project Management and Recovery - Addressing complex project challenges to ensure they remain aligned with strategic objectives.

Organizational Change Management - Facilitating smooth transitions with minimal disruption during significant organizational changes.

Internal Buy-In and Employee Activation - Garnering support across all organizational levels for new initiatives, ensuring widespread acceptance and engagement.

Training and Development - Providing essential skills and knowledge to teams, empowering them to successfully execute and sustain project goals.

Additionally, Morvay Consulting Group tackles prevalent project hurdles such as cross-functional collaboration, resource allocation, and securing partner buy-in, which are essential for keeping projects on track and ensuring their success.

The firm's commitment extends beyond the initial project completion, offering post-implementation strategies to maintain the gains achieved through changes. This comprehensive support ensures that clients not only see a return on their investment but also experience a marked improvement in operational capabilities.

For law professional service firms looking to elevate their project management practices and achieve substantial business outcomes, Morvay Consulting Group offers a trusted partnership.

For media inquiries, to arrange an interview, or to learn more about Morvay Consulting Group, please contact:

Jacob Morvay

Morvay Consulting Group, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.morvayconsulting.com

About Jacob Morvay

Jacob Morvay brings almost two decades of financial and project management expertise to his role at Morvay Consulting Group. As a former CFO, he has a proven track record of leading high-stakes projects to successful outcomes, making him a respected figure in the consulting arena.

