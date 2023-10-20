Former tech professional and concerned mom to debut AI thriller same day as UK AI Safety Summit

A former tech professional and concerned mom to launch her debut novel, The Doomsday Code, a gripping AI thriller that explores the ethical and social implications of advanced artificial intelligence. The novel will be released November 1st to coincide with the UK AI Safety Summit, a global event that aims to address needed AI regulation and oversight.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the world prepares for the UK AI Safety Summit, the first ever global event aimed at addressing the risks of artificial intelligence (AI), a new novel by Scottsdale author and concerned mother Sara Yager sheds light on the dark side of AI and its potential threat to the next generation. In The Doomsday Code, coming November 2023, the author twists the plausible into the nightmarish in a chilling worst-case story of technology gone awry.

After a major breakthrough at an AI lab in Shanghai, a powerful prototype is stolen by bad actors who want to use it to gain control of critical infrastructure and upend decades-old institutions of power. Ex-NSA hacker Adrian Pryor must do the impossible: find the AI and stop the sweeping cyberattacks before the crisis escalates into a full-scale international conflict. But can he outmaneuver a rival that grows more cunning, more powerful, and more unpredictable with each passing hour?

Drawing upon extensive research and a decade in the tech industry, Yager presents a haunting tale of what this technology may look like left unchecked. The author said, "I wrote this novel because I am a concerned mom who worries about the future my children will inherit. The Doomsday Code is both a high-octane thriller and a somber warning about a technological threat that is, unfortunately, all-too-real."

The BookLife Prize says, "the prose is top-notch," and that The Doomsday Code "captivates the reader right out of the gate." A Readers' Favorite reviewer wrote, "Yager put a lot of care and attention into trying to humanize the motivations of each <character>…This creates a unique scenario where the onus shifts to the reader to determine who is the true villain in this moving story."

As the world grapples with the rapid advancements in AI, the release of The Doomsday Code and the UK AI Safety Summit serve as timely reminders of the need for responsible development and regulation. The book will be available for preorder beginning 11/1/2023, to coincide with the UK AI Safety Summit, which will take place from November 1st to 2nd at Bletchley Park in London. The summit will bring together international governments, leading AI companies, and experts, for crucial talks about needed AI regulations.

The Doomsday Code will be available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats on Amazon and most major online retailers. For more information, or to request review copies, a press kit, or interviews, please reach out to [email protected] or visit www.sarayager.com.

Media Contact

Sara Yager, Sandstone Books, 1 (480) 232-7248, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE Sara Yager