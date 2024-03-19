Former Tesla Director Joins ZenniHome, Driving Innovation in High-Tech Manufactured Housing

"At ZenniHome, we are merging the precision of automotive assembly with the flexibility of industrial manufacturing to create homes that are not just affordable but truly exceptional," said Dr. Michael Schmitt, COO at ZenniHome. Post this

"I'm thrilled to join ZenniHome and bring my experience in advanced automotive manufacturing to tackle the housing crisis," Schmitt said. "All significant new innovations in factory automation are born in automotive manufacturing. We can apply these same techniques to deliver homes that are higher quality and lower cost with faster delivery times."

ZenniHome, which operates in a decommissioned coal plant in the Navajo Nation near Page, Arizona, is known for its pioneering approach to manufactured housing. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and sustainable design principles, ZenniHome produces standardized yet highly innovative homes tailored for developers and high-volume deals. With over 78,000 soft orders expressing interest, ZenniHome's designs feature steel frames with robotic walls and furniture, factory-installed solar systems, water-recycling systems and more. The homes are also stackable, which is ideal for developers building large volumes of homes because it allows units to be stacked up to five high when placed over a podium.

Schmitt will leverage his extensive knowledge of industrial manufacturing and automotive standards to streamline production processes and drive down costs.

Schmitt's vision for ZenniHome is to spearhead the development of "Factory 2.0" at the facility in Page, an initiative aimed at increasing production capacity from the current maximum of three homes per day to 24 homes. He said he aims to combine the precision of automotive assembly with the flexibility of industrial manufacturing to create high-quality, customizable homes that meet the diverse needs of customers.

"At ZenniHome, we are merging the precision of automotive assembly with the flexibility of industrial manufacturing to create homes that are not just affordable but truly exceptional," Schmitt said. "By integrating advanced technologies like robotic furniture and steel framing, we can offer homes that are not only affordable but also durable, efficient and customizable."

One of Schmitt's key priorities at ZenniHome will be to expand the company's market presence and scale operations while maintaining a focus on quality and customer satisfaction. He plans to build a strong production and manufacturing team at ZenniHome and execute strategies that drive growth and profitability.

"Michael's arrival at ZenniHome is a pivotal moment in our journey," said ZenniHome Founder Bob Worsley. "With his expertise and our shared vision, we will help shape the future of housing."

