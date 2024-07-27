Former TV Host Orrick Quick Sr. Wins 2024 Great American Speakoff

The Great American Speak Off, a national speaking competition created by Grant Cardone and Pete Vargas, concluded on July 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The winner was Orrick Quick Sr., a former host of the 2016 FOX TV talk show "The Preachers."

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orrick Quick Sr., former host of the 2016 FOX TV talk show "The Preachers," has claimed victory in the 2024 Great American Speakoff, a nationwide speaking competition created by renowned entrepreneur Grant Cardone and speaking expert Pete Vargas. The competition, spanning nine months and attracting over 30,000 participants, concluded with Quick's compelling performance in the final round. Quick's journey to the top was marked by perseverance, securing his place in the semi-finals just one day before the event commenced in February.

Fort Lauderdale served as the arena for 130 finalists to showcase their speaking prowess. Quick, drawing from his experience in television, distinguished himself by presenting unique content in each round, a strategy that set him apart from his competitors. Advancing through increasingly challenging stages, Quick impressed judges Grant Cardone, Elena Cardone, and Pete Vargas in the top 30 round. His ability to adapt and improve his presentations on short notice proved crucial to his success.

The final stages saw Quick progress from the top 30 to the top 10, and ultimately to the top 5. The judging panel for the finals included Grant Cardone, Elena Cardone, Jesse Itzler and speaking icon John Maxwell. Upon winning, Quick shared his inspirational philosophy: "Never allow your past to have a meeting with your future without your potential being present." This resonated strongly with the judges, prompting John Maxwell to remark, "I think I'm going to start using some of your quotes."

The event attracted notable attendees including Mike Tyson, Ray Lewis, and Peyton Manning. Quick's family, including his wife and four children, provided steadfast support throughout the competition. As the champion, Quick has earned a speaking slot at the upcoming 10X Growth Conference, further elevating his profile in the speaking world.

For more information about the Great American Speak Off and Orrick Quick Sr.'s journey from TV host to speaking champion, please contact Overnight Publicity.

